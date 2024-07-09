Wollongong trove of affordable art to open on Friday

More than a dozen artists have staked their claim to prime real estate inside a Wollongong art gallery for the popular Winter Walls exhibition.
Artists pay for wall space - anywhere from three metres to six metres - and use it however they like in the hire-a-wall show at Project Contemporary Art.
The innovative model has turned the gallery into a treasure trove of affordable art (prices range between $15 and $1000), created by a diverse group of artists.
"We've got uni students, we've got retirees, we've got hobbyists, we've got artists coming from Canberra - just a great deal of variety really," event curator Nikki Bowdler said.
This will be Nikki's fourth time coordinating the hire-a-wall shows for Project Contemporary Artspace, giving her a good handle on what makes them such a hit with artists and art enthusiasts.
"Sometimes artists are restricted to exhibit one or two works," she said.
"But this type of exhibition allows the opportunity for people to bring as much as they can get out and there's no one theme, not one type of subject - so it really allows for such an interesting and inclusive exhibition."
She said it also gives artists - who hang their own work and are able to share wall space - a taste of the whole gallery experience.
"By having a wall each they can also experience what it feels like to have a 'mini solo' art show, which is exciting not only for artists who've shown for years but emerging artists alike," she said.
"For some, the hire a wall shows offered by Project have awarded them with audience traction that has then given them the confirmation and confidence to pursue art as their primary career, which is just fantastic to see."
Nikki, a rising fibre artist, has hired out a wall, and will display her work alongside fellow members of the not-for-profit Dale Middleby, David Lesslie, Marg Dubowski, ANNAIT (Tianna Simpson), Berin Fischer, Kyle Montgomery, Anita Mulrooney, Dianna Wollen, Two Trees Talking associated artists, Phoebe Evans, Katharine Claydon, Sam Van and Nikki Bowdler.
Winter Walls will officianlly open on Friday, July 12, with celebratory drinks for purchase and the presentation of the Curator's Choice award, the winner of which will receive a complimentary entry into a hire wall in the future.
The community-spirited gallery - which is known for its high rotation of buzz-worthy events such as the recent Pride Art Festival and upcoming Youth Exhibition - has been run by a small group of volunteers since 1995.
"(Winter Walls) would never be what it is without the constant support of the Project Committee and the love and generosity of the artistic community within the region," Nikki said.
"The outcome of this exhibition is truly a reflection of what it means to be a part of something great, and that it is because of so many people banding together to create something spectacular."
Winter Walls runs from July 10 to 21 at Project Contemporary Artspace at 255 Keira Street in Wollongong. The official opening is Friday, July 12, from 6pm to 8pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.