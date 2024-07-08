Celebrity chef serving up high tea in support of Illawarra women

Celebrity pastry chef Anna Polyviou will serve up myriad high tea delicacies - including the scones Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed - at a special event next month to support women of the Illawarra.
Ms Polyviou has donated her services for the inaugural Spring Racing Old Bags High Tea, a fundraiser for both the Illawarra Women's Health Centre (IWHC) and its Women's Trauma Recovery Centre.
The event will also support Dress for Success, with guests encouraged to bring along a used (but good condition) or new handbag to donate to the charity that aims to help women in need achieve economic independence by dressing them for job interviews.
For Ms Polyviou, helping raise awareness and funds to benefit women experiencing gendered violence at a time when a woman is killed in Australia once every five days is important.
She will also bring her team down from Sydney to put on the high tea.
"I think that's important, I want them to be part of that," she said.
IWHC executive director Sally Stevenson said it was people with prominent profiles like Ms Polyviou who would continue to draw attention to an issue that needed relentless support.
"Anna's commitment and enthusiasm for supporting women who are experiencing violence and abuse is very exciting and encouraging for us," Ms Stevenson said.
She said funds raised would go directly to clients.
The high tea is the brainchild of centre supporter Vicki Tiegs, who voiced her gratitude for Ms Polyviou and the Illawarra Turf Club, which offered up its Bert Lillye Lounge at Kembla Grange Racecourse for the occasion.
"We'll do everything in our capabilities to raise good money for a cause that needs highlighting and addressing in the community," Illawarra Turf Club chief executive officer Steven Keene said.
Guests at the August event will enjoy a special menu that includes sourdough crumpets with D'Affinois cheese, smoked salmon and salmon roe, arancini, macarons, tarts, scones baked to the Queen's recipe - one of Ms Polyviou's friends worked as her pastry chef - and a selection of cheeses, among other delights.
"We really want it to be special for everybody," Ms Polyviou said.
There will also be a raffle and a silent auction, with bags donated by high-profile Australians on offer.
The Spring Racing Old Bags High Tea will take place on Friday, August 9 at 11.30am.
Tickets are available at events.humanitix.com/spring-racing-old-bags-high-tea.
Anyone who wishes to donate a special bag, such as a vintage designer piece, for the silent auction can do so by calling the IWHC on 4255 6800.
