BlueScope's sacking of Port Kembla worker deemed 'harsh, unjust'

BlueScope must re-employ a Port Kembla worker it sacked for allegedly threatening a colleague after the national workplace tribunal found the termination was "harsh, unjust and unreasonable".
Zoran Mojanovski had worked for BlueScope for 31 years when he received his dismissal notice in February 2024.
Mr Mojanovski was accused of threatening a co-worker the month prior by yelling out his car window as the complainant drove past: "You're a dead motherf---er. I'm gonna get you", in breach of company policies.
The electrician and instrument fitter denied the allegation and applied for an unfair dismissal remedy to the Fair Work Commission.
The commission's deputy president Bryce Cross this month found there was not enough evidence to prove the accusation and ruled in Mr Mojanovski's favour.
The commission heard that man who made the complaint told the electrical services manager Katrina Tully that he believed was copping backlash because Mr Mojanovski suspected him of filing an earlier complaint in 2023.
The prior complaint was about Mr Mojanovski's behaviour towards a number of people and while BlueScope didn't uphold all the allegations it substantiated others, including reports that he had verbally abused and threatened the man who went on to make the January accusation.
Mr Mojanovski denied the allegations and said he had positive relationships with his colleagues, but he later received a 'first and final' warning and underwent bullying training.
Regarding the alleged January incident, BlueScope's electrical services manager Katrina Tully gave evidence to the Fair Work Commission that the complainant was distressed and shaken up that day.
However, the man himself did not give any evidence and Ms Tully said BlueScope did not compel him to do so for his wellbeing.
The commission ruled that BlueScope could not rely on the evidence Ms Tully gave about what the complainant said because it was hearsay.
But BlueScope argued there was still enough circumstantial evidence to show it was more likely than not that Mr Mojanovski had made the threat.
The reasons it gave included notes about the complaint taken the day of the alleged incident and the complainant's distress, how close the two men's vehicles would have passed, and that Mr Mojanovski would have had reason to be angry about the earlier complaint.
But Mr Cross said there was a "complete lack of evidence before me to substantiate that any threat was made", while Mr Mojanovski's evidence was consistent and compelling.
He did not accept the two vehicles would have passed close by, nor would Mr Mojanovski have had his window down immediately after making a phone call.
Mr Cross said the existence of a complaint and the distress of the complainant were not evidence that the event actually occurred, and there were no grounds to assume Mr Mojanovski would retaliate over the 2023 complaint months later.
He also determined that BlueScope had committed procedural unfairness by not checking any of Mr Mojanovski's version of events with the complainant.
Mr Cross ordered BlueScope to reinstate Mr Mojanovski within three weeks, plus pay him the money he would have earned had he not been fired.
