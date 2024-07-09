Illawarra Mercury
BlueScope's sacking of Port Kembla worker deemed 'harsh, unjust'

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
July 10 2024 - 12:30am
BlueScope's Port Kembla steelworks. File picture by Anna Warr
BlueScope must re-employ a Port Kembla worker it sacked for allegedly threatening a colleague after the national workplace tribunal found the termination was "harsh, unjust and unreasonable".

Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

