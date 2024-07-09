SafeWork hits Shellharbour houses under construction

SafeWork inspectors handed out almost 20 notices to builders in Shellharbour and Dunmore during a blitz last week.
Safe Work inspectors and those from the Building Commission hit the ground on Wednesday afternoon to check out building sites in Dunmore.
Building Commissioner David Chandler was unimpressed with what he found, particularly at one owner-builder site where there were numerous structural and safety concerns.
A spokesperson for SafeWork NSW said six residential building sites were inspected and inspectors issued two prohibition notices for incomplete or unsafe scaffolding and unauthorised access to scaffolding.
"SafeWork also issued 17 improvement notices for various safety issues including electrical testing and tagging, distribution board compliance, site security, site signage, slips, trips and falls, falling objects, and general workplace management (facilities)," the spokesperson said.
"SafeWork will conduct follow up site visits to monitor compliance with the notices issued.
"SafeWork prioritises the safety of workers and will not hesitate to stop work on site, issue fines and consider prosecution against businesses and individuals who put workers' safety at risk."
The spokesperson said workers with concerns about workplace health and safety can anonymously contact SafeWork on 13 10 50 or through the 'Speak Up Save Lives' app.
