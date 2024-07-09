De Belin glad to be staying with a St George Illawarra team on the rise

The last-start loss to the Roosters was a disappointing blip on a season of promise for St George Illawarra as far as forward Jack de Belin was concerned.
De Belin, who recently signed a one-year contract extension which will keep him at the Dragons until at least the end of the 2025 season, said he could see signs of better times ahead for the Red V under the stewardship of head coach Shane Flanagan.
The 33-year-old said that was one of the reasons he was "so pumped" to resign with the club for a further year despite originally seeking a two-year contract extension.
"I'm absolutely pumped. It got to a point there where it was just dragging on and I just wanted to get [the contract] finalised," de Belin said.
"Initially I wanted two years, but once I realised it wasn't going to pan out like that I was just happy to get one in the end and just back myself and prove that I'll be worthy of another one next year.
"Today [Roosters loss] was disappointing but I can see better times ahead and I want to be part of where the club is heading.
"I've definitely been here for some good times and bad times. Since I've come back to play we haven't really done a lot of winning but this year we're heading in the right trajectory.
"I feel like Flanno and the assistants have done a really good job there and the boys have all bought in and we're definitely heading in the right direction and I want to obviously be a part of that for the future."
De Belin was hopeful the loss to the Roosters, the second time the Tricolours had had their way with the Dragons this season, was just a bump in the road, and St George Illawarra would bounce back to winning ways this Saturday night against the Brisbane Broncos.
"You're going to always get these games throughout the year, it's a long year, the NRL is one of the toughest competitions in the world. Honestly you could come up against the side running last and get beaten," he said.
"It was a disappointing loss though especially as we had a lot to prove after the last time they put us away in the Anzac Day game.
"I thought we'd been building towards this game and as a team and as a club we're definitely heading in the right direction and I feel like today is maybe a little bit of a step back.
"But it's a journey and as long as we learn from it and bounce back next week, we will be right."
De Belin's re-signing came hot on the heels of news that Mathew Feagai had agreed to an extension that will see him remain with the club until at least the end of the 2026 season.
If reports are to be believed this Dragons' rebuild could also see the club sign a top-line prop, with St George Illawarra seen as the front-runners to secure the services of Newcastle big man Daniel Saifiti.
It comes after the Dragons officially pulled out of the running to sign Wests Tigers young gun Stefano Utoikamanu.
