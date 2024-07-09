Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Murder charges laid against four teens involved in fatal Warrawong brawl

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 9 2024 - 2:34pm, first published 2:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristie Mcbride (left) and the crime scene at Wegit Way on November 22, 2023. Pictures from file
Kristie Mcbride (left) and the crime scene at Wegit Way on November 22, 2023. Pictures from file

Police have laid murder charges against three teenage girls eight months after the violent Warrawong street brawl that claimed the life of mother Kristie Mcbride.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.