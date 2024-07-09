Murder charges laid against four teens involved in fatal Warrawong brawl

Police have laid murder charges against three teenage girls eight months after the violent Warrawong street brawl that claimed the life of mother Kristie Mcbride.
The fight was organised by several teenagers in an Instagram group chat, before they allegedly descended upon Wegit Way armed with knives, bats and planks of wood at around 6.30pm on November 22, 2023.
Ms Mcbride, 39, was at her sister Carly's home at the time.
As Carly allegedly armed herself with a metal bat, Kristie stepped outside as the brawl unfolded and suffered life-threatening injuries after allegedly being stabbed four times in the head and abdomen by a 15-year-old girl.
The mother of two was rushed to Wollongong Hospital where she was placed in an induced coma and had major surgery. However Ms Mcbride succumbed to her injuries and died on December 1.
Four teen girls aged between 13 and 15 were arrested shortly after. Three of the girls were charged with affray, while one of the 15-year-olds was charged with murder and affray.
The other three girls have now all been charged with murder, it was revealed on Tuesday.
The major development was aired at Port Kembla Children's Court where each of the minors, who cannot be identified due to their age, had their matters briefly mentioned.
The DPP solicitor said the upgraded charges had been laid by police late on Monday with a charge certificate to be filed to the court.
Two of the girls remain behind bars on remand.
Following the upgraded charges, the prosecutor is expected to make an application to revoke the other two teenager's bail when the matters return to court next Tuesday.
The four girls are yet to enter formal pleas.
Carly and two other teenage girls from the opposing group were also charged with affray on November 29.
Carly has pleaded not guilty to her alleged role in the brawl, while the two girls have pleaded guilty.
