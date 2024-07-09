'One rule, no cops': How threats in a group chat ended in tragedy on Wegit Way

On the morning of November 22, 2023, a group chat involving nine teenage girls titled 'The Big Yappers' was created. What unfolded in Warrawong that evening ended in tragedy and upended the lives of all involved.
Kristie Mcbride, 39, was allegedly stabbed by a 15-year-old girl four times in the abdomen and head.
The mother-of-two clutched her stomach wound and bled profusely as she walked from the scene, as a group of teens and her sister, Carly Mcbride, allegedly continued fighting on Wegit Way.
Kristie succumbed to her injuries and died on December 1.
Details of how alleged threats in the Instagram group chat turned violent came to light on Tuesday, as one of the six girls charged over street fight was sentenced to 12 months probation at Port Kembla children's court.
The 18-year-old, who cannot be named due to her age at the time of offending, wiped away tears as a magistrate told her the ordeal had profound, everlasting impacts on all involved.
"Your whole world changed, sadly. Life is like that, your whole world can just change in a heartbeat," the magistrate said.
"Now the challenge is to find the pathway back."
The group chat was created to allegedly organise a fight: four girls against three.
Tendered court documents state one girl had "talked sh-t" about another. They would all meet at "Lego" in Warrawong.
One girl, the 15-year-old accused of stabbing Kristie, allegedly made graphic threats of violence to one of the girls in the chat, with some including:
"I cannot f-ckn wait to see the lock (sic) on ur face while us (sic) heads in the gutter w my foot stomping on it," the girl allegedly said.
"Either way fat or skinny I'll still rip ur tongue out ... I'll rip it outta ya mouth so u stop running it.
"Not before I cut you open, pull ur intestines out and hang u wiv (sic) em."
Another girl allegedly said there was one rule: "No cops."
"If any of you call cops you're dumb dogs and I'll flog you again," she allegedly said.
It was agreed that no one would bring knives.
However, before four of the girls set off towards Warrawong via bus, they allegedly stole knives from Coles in Wollongong, discarding of the packaging in a bathroom at the mall.
Documents state Carly, 37, became aware of the alleged group chat threat and called Kristie to come over to feel safer.
"They're here. They're f---ing here," one of the girls inside Carly's home said, prompting Carly to allegedly arm herself with a metal bat.
Another, aged 17, grabbed some timber.
Six minors exited the home and allegedly ran towards the four girls who arrived on the street. Two people began filming on their mobile phones.
Carly allegedly repeatedly struck one of the minors with the bat, while the 15-year-old allegedly went towards Kristie with a large knife.
The teenager allegedly swung the knife at Kristie's head, causing two lacerations.
She allegedly lunged at Kristie's abdomen and stabbed her twice more, while the minors allegedly continued fighting in the background.
Kristie walked back towards the house, while the person holding the camera can be heard saying, "Run c--ts ... you f---ing p-ssy coming with knives".
Police arrived shortly after and arrested three of the girls, while the one who allegedly stabbed Kristie could not be located until the next day.
She allegedly left a message in the group chat: "Is ya girl dead?"
Kristie was rushed to hospital and was placed in an induced coma. She underwent extensive surgeries and lost her kidney, spleen and part of her bowel.
She died a week later, with her family holding a bedside vigil at the hospital.
Only one 15-year-old was initially charged with murder, however this changed on Tuesday as the DPP confirmed all four from one group were now charged with murder.
They are also charged with affray among other charges. Two are on bail, and all four are yet to enter pleas.
Two other girls, aged 17 at the time, were also charged with affray.
One of those girls learnt her fate for striking and wrestling with one of the girls in the brawl on Tuesday. The magistrate noted she was not armed and was the one who flagged down police soon after the incident.
"She said the threats were a joke ... things descended very quickly," Magistrate Williams said.
He labelled it a "terribly tragic incident" with all bearing some level of responsibility.
The other 17-year-old girl will be sentenced next Tuesday. Carly has pleaded not guilty to affray and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.
