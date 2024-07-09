Police appeal for help finding girl, 13, missing from Corrimal

Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who has not been seen in two days.
Nahvayah Carter was last seen in Corrimal about 1.30pm on Sunday, July 7.
Officers began looking for her when she could not be found or contacted.
Police and Nahvayah's family are concerned for her welfare because of her young age.
She is described as being about 150 centimetres tall, with a thin build and long black hair.
She is known to visit the Corrimal, Wollongong and Nowra areas.
Anyone with information on Nahvayah's whereabouts is urged to contact Nowra Police Station on 4421 9699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
