Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

What is that huge crane doing at Port Kembla?

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 9 2024 - 8:40pm, first published 3:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The large crane at BlueScope Steelworks. Picture by Adam McLean
The large crane at BlueScope Steelworks. Picture by Adam McLean

It towers over Port Kembla, standing high above the stacks of the steelworks as its red accents glow against the blue of the sky.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.