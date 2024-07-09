What is that huge crane doing at Port Kembla?

It towers over Port Kembla, standing high above the stacks of the steelworks as its red accents glow against the blue of the sky.
But what is that massive crane doing there?
The huge piece of plant has been brought in to support BlueScope's $1.1 billion project to reline its No.6 blast furnace.
Crane company Marr won the contract to supply the heavy lifting for the project with its 330-tonne capacity crane, which is the largest capacity crane of its type in the world.
The same model of crane has previously been used on such projects as the Crown Sydney, which at 271 metres is Sydney's tallest building, as well as the world's longest span suspension bridge in Turkey.
It can lift up to 25 tonnes to a 100-metre radius, with a maximum radius of 120 metres.
Marr says the crane has the ability to reach far while sitting on only a small footprint.
The blast furnace project manager Justin Reed said the crane was a "game changer".
"Marr's team are challenging our traditional thinking by enabling large sections of equipment that were previously maintained in situ to be lifted to ground for repairs or replacement," he said.
The blast furnace reline project will maintain steel production at Port Kembla once the existing No.5 blast furnace reaches its end of life between 2026 and 2030.
