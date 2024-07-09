Sam Goodman to bring the 'nastiness' to Chainoi Worawut in Wollongong

It was perhaps a touch of drama and a message of intent rolled into one when Sam Goodman squared off in a tense face off with fellow headliner Chainoi Worawut at Tuesday's official weigh-in.
The Albion Park boxer said afterwards he wanted to see what his Thai counterpart was "all about" heading into their much anticipated super bantamweight showdown at WIN Entertainment Centre on Wednesday night.
After making weight, Goodman walked quickly across the stage to get up and in the face of his rival, who a day earlier had stood off to the side when asked to square off by No Limit CEO George Rose.
"We stood off enough yesterday. He didn't want to come close. So today I thought I'll really go at him a little bit, just to see what he's about," Goodman said.
"I'm not buying into any of the bullshit. I know he's a good fighter and he's here to fight so he seems up for it.
"I'm not going to read too much into that, I've seen enough in camp.
"I'm up for this, I'm excited, I'm ready to go, I'm just keen to be here, excited for another fight in Wollongong."
Like he has in all previous 18 fights he has fought and won, Goodman expects he will have to take the fight to the man they call 'The Rock" on Wednesday night.
"I have to go and find all my opponents. There ain't a fight where I've took a step back," he said.
"I go at all these guys, I put on the pressure and they start moving, so I think I will be tracking him down like I do all my fights."
Goodman also again hit back at suggestions he needed to make a statement or send a message to those who doubted his desire to challenge for Japanese icon Naoya Inoue's undisputed super-bantamweight crown.
"I don't think I owe anyone a statement or send them a message. I'm putting my best foot forward tomorrow and I'm coming out with a bit of nastiness," he said.
"It's another opportunity to show my skill set and I'm excited to do that.
"But as far as sending messages, everyone knows me worldwide, I'm in the position I am for a reason and that's because I'm a good fighter.
"As far as messages and all that go, I couldn't be arsed."
If the 25-year-old extends his record to 19-0 it's highly likely Wollongong and Australian fans won't get to see Goodman fight in his home country for some time.
"Maybe for a little bit but it won't be the last time here in Wollongong, we will be back here but who knows when, so I'm going to revel in it a bit tomorrow night, I'm going to enjoy it, I'm going to soak it all up," he said.
"I don't know when I'll be back but we will be back. This is my home and it won't be the last time you see me."
Hall and Scott ready for heavyweight showdown
Meantime, it was perhaps an even more tense face off between Barry Hall and Curtis Scott.
More than two years after being brutally stopped by Sonny Bill Williams, Hall unveiled a significantly overhauled physique for his hyped heavyweight return on Wednesday's No Limit Pay-Per-View in Wollongong.
The AFL great weighed in at 12 kilograms heavier than his opponent Scott, who said "I'm going to knock this bloke out", while standing across stage from Hall during their official weigh-in.
Ex-NRL bad boy Scott was less forthcoming when he spoke to the Mercury afterwards.
"I feel good. I had some nerves today, but nerves are good, I'm looking forward to the fight," he said.
The war-of-words between the pair in the lead-up to the fight saw Hall claim Scott was trying to bluff his way into believing he had a chance of beating him.
"I think the only reason he's saying that is because that's on his mind. If it wasn't on his mind, he wouldn't be saying that," Scott said.
"I think he's trying to do a bit of reverse psychology, but I'm here to fight, I've trained extremely hard and I'm ready to go."
The former Canberra Raiders player said he was enjoying boxing, which required "a lot of discipline and a lot of hard work."
"That's boxing, you got to be disciplined and work extremely hard. I'm really lucky, I've got them traits and that's what I live by," he said.
"I've also got a really good coach [respected Sydney trainer Brian Doyle] and a really good team behind me which pushed me and brings the best out of me, which is good.
"I'm looking forward to tomorrow night.
"We're going out there, we got a plan, I got to stick to my plan, if the knockout comes, it comes, but I've prepared for six-rounds, if it needs to go six I'm fit enough to go six."
