$35m hit to UOW revenue revealed: hiring freeze, deeper cuts on way

The University of Wollongong is bracing for deeper cuts after it revealed it was expecting a $35 million hit from reductions in international student enrolments.
Interim Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar revealed the worse-than-expected prediction in an address to staff and students on Tuesday morning.
UOW had previously said it was expecting a $24 million hole in the University budget from the changes to Federal Government's Migration Strategy.
UOW's Finance and Infrastructure Committee had told schools within the university to cut 3 per cent from their budgets to make up for this.
But with the budget impact now out to $35 million, UOW has implemented a hiring freeze, a freeze on travel expenses, and cost controls across its operations, staff were told at Tuesday morning's meeting.
"The university sector is facing a period of unprecedented reform, driven by changes in Australian Government policy that will have significant ramifications for UOW - both positive and negative," a statement from UOW after the meeting said.
"UOW is forecasting a $35 million reduction in revenue in 2024, due to a significant decrease in international onshore student enrolments because of the Australian Government's Migration Strategy.
"This significant reduction in revenue will compound in coming years and result in a sustained financial impact throughout 2025 and beyond.
"Despite taking some steps to reduce this impact on the budget, the situation forecast earlier in the year has deteriorated and requires immediate attention.
"We are implementing measures now to stabilise our 2024 budget. This is critical for the long-term sustainability of the university."
The Mercury asked what measures were being taken to "stabilise" the budget. This story will be updated when we receive a reply.
UOW reported a $95 million loss for the financial year 2022-23, dragged down by a $44 million writedown of the value of its Hong Kong campus, but buoyed by increased international student revenue.
Dr Andrew Whelan, branch president of the National Tertiary Education Union, said Professor Dewar was asked about reining in executive salaries and whether the hiring freeze would extend to the executive floor.
"He said that [executive salaries] is a matter for the University Council. He is on the Council. We hope that he and the Chancellor take up this problem there. It is unconscionable that six people working here should continue drawing salaries greater than that of Anthony Albanese while the university likely becomes significantly smaller."
Dr Whelan said international student changes and their impact on revenue still raised many questions.
"The interim V-C will be gone in six months - we will still be here making it work for our students," Dr Whelan said.
"We cannot continue into this new environment with this remote 'father knows best' managerial style (he was explaining why an organisation cannot run at a deficit to a room with over 1000 adults in it), which has badly let us down again and again.
"Management need to change their mindset. We have all experienced many rounds of cuts and restructures now.
"We look forward to earnest and meaningful engagement from management about navigating the path ahead."
