Ravalawa returns from suspension for Dragons crucial Broncos clash

Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has recalled Mikaele Ravalawa for St George Illawarra's crucial clash against the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday.
The winger returns after serving a four-game ban for verbally abusing an official in St. George-Illawarra's NSW Cup loss to Parramatta last month.
The 26-year-old was referred straight to the judiciary for the incident.
He has not played in the top-grade since St George Illawarra's round 12 loss to the Bulldogs on May 23.
But with Zac Lomax missing due to State of Origin commitments with NSW, and Mat Feagai out with a shoulder injury, Flanagan has brought Ravalawa onto the wing for Saturday night's stoush at Suncorp Stadium.
Jesse Marschke has also earned a recall at halfback for Ben Hunt, who is representing Queensland.
Raymond Faitala-Mariner returns into the run-on side after being a late scratching for the Dragons last-start loss to the Roosters due to back spasms whilst Hame Sele's return from a shoulder issue sees him replace the injured Blake Lawrie on the interchange.
Jack Bird has again been listed among the reserves after a successful return in the Knock-On Effect NSW Cup a week ago.
While disappointed with the Roosters loss, head coach Flanagan felt the Dragons had made some big strides in 2024.
"They're a quality football team and we went for 55 minutes with them and fell away at the end. That's something we've got to look at and we've got to learn from it," he said.
"I just said to the boys, this is a journey for us.
"Rome wasn't built in a day and we need to make sure that we keep building. We've taken a step backwards today but we'll just punch on next week."
The Broncos are also missing a number of players due to Origin duty.
Tristan Sailor and Tyson Smoothy join the starting side and Xavier Willison moves to prop in the absence of Reece Walsh, Pat Carrigan and Payne Haas while Kotoni Staggs is back from personal leave to partner Deine Mariner in the centres with Selwyn Cobbo on Origin duty.
The hamstring injury to Jock Madden sees Josh Rogers take over at halfback while Jordan Riki returns from suspension in the back row.
Blake Mozer is the new man on the bench.
The Dragons round 19 team is:
1. Tyrell Sloan
2. Christian Tuipulotu
3. Moses Suli
4. Max Feagai
5. Mikaele Ravalawa
6. Kyle Flanagan
7. Jesse Marschke
8. Francis Molo
9. Jacob Liddle
10. Jack de Belin (c)
11. Raymond Faitala-Mariner
12. Jaydn Su'A
13. Tom Eisenhuth (c)
14. Hame Sele
15. Luciano Leilua
16. Toby Couchman
17. Ben Murdoch-Masila
