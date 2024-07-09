The circle of kindness: how a postie is giving back to the people of Bulli

As we endure this cold and damp winter it can be easy to forget the people out there who might not be as fortunate.
The people who have to decide between paying rent or eating, using the heater or putting petrol in their car. But Jason Gao has not forgotten.
Mr Gao has been donating what he can to Bulli Community Centre in groceries twice a year, at Christmas and during winter, to help families in need.
Having previously run Jolly Roger Seafood in Thirroul, Mr Gao said he was inspired to support the community after it helped him during the pandemic.
In December 2021, Mr Gao supplied "hundreds of people" with food before Christmas Day.
"I got the support from the community, of course, I need to support the community back," Mr Gao said.
Despite the efforts of the community, Jolly Roger Seafood had to close in March 2022, and Mr Gao is now working as a postie in Wollongong.
It hasn't stopped him from supporting those in need.
"After I closed the shop I thought I still have the ability to support some families ... $100 or $200 can support at least five families for two days' worth of food."
Mr Gao says it's become more difficult for families to afford food and pay for rent and electricity.
"The inflation for food, the price is just getting higher, they [families] definitely need more support."
When considering what to donate Mr Gao says he avoids fresh food.
"Fresh food is hard to keep fresh," he said.
"That's why I always buy long-term food, and then they can easily be distributed to the people who need and also it's easy to keep the food."
Mr Gao hopes more people will join him in donating saying "If we get more people and if we can get more food support then the Bulli Community Centre, they can help more people".
"Just spend a few hours' salary and you can support at least two or three families for two days.
"It's quite simple and easy."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.