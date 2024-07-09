'One rule, no cops': How a group chat led to tragedy on Wegit Way

On the evening of November 22, 2023, a group chat involving nine teenage girls titled 'The Big Yappers' was created. Just hours later what unfolded in Warrawong ended in a bloody mess and upended the lives of all involved.
Kristie Mcbride, 39, was allegedly stabbed by a 15-year-old girl four times in the abdomen and head.
The mother of two clutched her stomach wound and bled profusely as she walked from the scene, as the teens and her sister, Carly Mcbride, allegedly continued fighting on Wegit Way.
Kristie succumbed to her injuries and died on December 1.
Yesterday, four teenagers were charged with Kristie's murder. Another was sentenced for the role she played on that fateful night.
Court reporter Grace Crivellaro has the details of what was heard in court.
Thanks for reading,
Gayle Tomlinson, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.