Perfectly renovated for family comfort

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 1
This recently renovated, four-bedroom home in Figtree boasts generous proportions and multiple living areas, making it an impressive sanctuary for a large or growing family.
Listing agent Tonee Kisten from Belle Property Illawarra said the home is set behind a cosy facade and is located in a peaceful no-through street.
"It's a paradise of family living," Tonee said. "Transformed by clever renovations, both interior and outdoor spaces feel wonderfully comfortable and inviting."
The flawless contemporary design includes an expansive, open floor plan with warm floating floors and skylights to increase the natural lighting.
You will love the spacious entertainer's kitchen that just oozes luxury. It features a walk-in pantry, double island, quality appliances, gas cooking and plenty of cupboard space for storage.
"The home enjoys breathtaking leafy outlooks to the escarpment from all living areas," Tonee said. "It really provides a beautiful backdrop."
The luxury bathrooms offer a haven of relaxation and rejuvenation and have been tastefully decorated with gold accents.
Accommodation includes four bedrooms with built-in robes that are set in the private bedroom wing. The large main bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a luxurious en suite and a bay window.
"There is an additional lounge, office and bath on the lower level providing the potential for a teenager's retreat or in-law accommodation," Tonee said. "Living options like this make the home highly versatile."
The covered entertainer's balcony provides a lovely place to enjoy a meal with friends or family, or a spot to sit and admire the leafy surrounds.
Outside you will discover a level backyard plus a deck and a picturesque pergola with a table and seating.
Completing the home is a carport plus extras to ensure your living comfort such as ducted air-conditioning, gas heating and quality fittings.
"The home benefits from the peace and quiet of cul de sac living," Tonee said. "Enjoy the ultimate sanctuary lifestyle while making no sacrifice to convenience, with shopping centres, TIGS and local public schools in easy reach and Wollongong CBD only 10 to 15 minutes from the front door."
This property will go to auction on Friday, July 26 at 5.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.