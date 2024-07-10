Boral's Dunmore quarry extended until 2043 to build Western Sydney airport

Building the new Western Sydney Airport has been named as one of the main reasons Boral's hard rock quarry at Dunmore should be extended to the year 2043.
The Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure has approved Boral's bid to expand and extend the quarry, acknowledging concerns about "serious and irreversible impacts" to biodiversity.
The quarry, located at the end of Tabbita Rd just west of Boral's Minnamurra sand mining operation, employs 41 workers and 15 contractor, planning application documents state.
Concerns had been raised about Boral's plans to clear 8 ha of a Critically Endangered Ecological Community (CEEC), a type of bushland found in Shellharbour and Kiama.
Usually dominated by paperbark trees up to 5m, it is called the NSW Critically Endangered Ecological Community Melaleuca armillaris Tall Shrubland, and is at risk of extinction.
The Planning approval will require Boral to set up a Biodiversity Stewardship Agreement (BSA) area within two years of quarrying commencing in the new area.
The NSW Biodiversity, Conservation and Science directorate (BCS) in the state Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water had wanted Boral to commit to a larger BSA, which included areas being used for environmental offsets and "compensatory habitat".
It had said the BSA was not enough to minimise the impact of losing that extent of the endangered ecological community.
Boral will have to retire a quantity of biodiversity credits to make up for the impacts on wildlife, under the Planing department's approval.
It will also include "an additional small area" of the endangered ecological community into its BSA.
Boral had earlier told the planning process that the aggregate from Dunmore would meet its needs for high strength concrete for airport construction.
"To meet demands for asphalt at the existing Sydney Airport and the future Western Sydney Airport, as well as at other major infrastructure projects across NSW, Boral requires high yield aggregate that can be manufactured for high strength uses," the Planning department's assessment report states.
"Boral has identified that aggregate from the proposed modification disturbance area is of a quality that would meet the current high strength asphalt demands and allow security of supply for infrastructure projects in Sydney and across NSW."
The Planning department's Director of Energy and Resource Assessments said the environmental issues raised in consultation had been dealt with in conditions of approval.
"The modification would provide a range of benefits for the region and the State as a whole, including continued employment for around 41 employees, 15 contractors and 150 indirect employees and additional high-quality resources for the construction and infrastructure industry," they stated.
Boral's Dunmore operations include a hard rock quarry, a sand dredging operation called Dunmore Sand and Soil, and Boral Concrete Dunmore.
