Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Environment

Boral's Dunmore quarry extended until 2043 to build Western Sydney airport

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated July 10 2024 - 6:40pm, first published 4:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aerial view of Boral's operations at Dunmore and Minnamurra River. Picture from Google Earth
Aerial view of Boral's operations at Dunmore and Minnamurra River. Picture from Google Earth

Building the new Western Sydney Airport has been named as one of the main reasons Boral's hard rock quarry at Dunmore should be extended to the year 2043.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.