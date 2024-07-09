Aboriginal place names feature on new Shellharbour suburb signs

Shellharbour City Council has progressed the rollout of new suburb signs that feature Aboriginal place names.
Council took four sign designs to the community in 2021 as part of its renewals program, using online voting to determine a clear winner.
Dharawal-born artist Jasmine Sarin has since been enlisted to finalise the design, which includes Aboriginal place names alongside the European ones - Albion Park, Albion Park Rail, Blackbutt, Flinders, Shell Cove, Shellharbour, Barrack Point, Barrack Heights, Lake Illawarra, Mount Warrigal and Warilla.
The new signs sit on a sandstone base with a timber side post. Ms Sarin's artwork covers the attached metal facade.
Signs were installed in some locations - Albion Park Rail and Croome - late last year.
A council spokeswoman said the rollout was now continuing.
The signs have sparked some local conversations, as they start out as a nondescript sandstone block and post, each requiring onsite fabrication.
"There will be Aboriginal place names on the new signage aim to enhance the community's understanding and appreciation of both the landscape and Aboriginal cultural heritage of our City," the spokeswoman said.
"The designs aim to provide a consistent look, feel, and improve navigation."
