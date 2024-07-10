UOW's new V-C on the harsh new realities facing universities

The new reality for universities is harsh, with the University of Wollongong facing a drop in revenue of about $50 million a year because of changes to migration rules.
These picked on universities as a "soft target" for migration changes, UOW interim vice-chancellor Professor John Dewar said.
The numbers could be worse - or slightly better - depending on what cap on international students the Federal Government gives UOW, likely to be revealed in August.
Professor Dewar on Tuesday held a forum for university staff about the rocky road ahead for universities, and he cited the turbulence both within UOW and outside.
The immediate consequences for UOW are a hiring freeze, a ban on all travel unless it's "business critical", and a "cost control mindset" which staff are being asked to adopt.
But with a $50 million hole in expected revenue each year for the longer term, more cuts will be necessary.
The cash cow for Australian universities, high fee-paying international students, is shrinking thanks to two Federal Government changes: "risk management" reductions in student visas, employed already this year, and caps on numbers, coming for 2025.
Professor Dewar said international student numbers were a "soft target" for a Federal Government under pressure to "do something about migration".
He had met Education Minister Jason Clare and departmental heads in Canberra last week - and the legislated visa caps for each university will not be postponed.
"The reason is, the Government is under a lot of political pressure to be seen to be doing something about migration," Professor Dewar said.
"And international student migration is a soft target for ministers keen to achieve that outcome.
"They're a soft target for two reasons - one because they're a significant component of what's called net overseas migration [NOM] and it means hurting universities, who have very few political friends, including it seems in the Labor Party sometimes.
"So it's an easy win for the government to be seen to be tackling that NOM - Net Overseas Migration - number by going hard on international students."
Professor Dewar showed modelling of two scenarios - one with a 10 per cent increase on international student revenue compared to 2019, one 10 per cent below.
Picking an average between the two reveals a $49 million hole in revenue each year for UOW.
A level of guesswork is necessary because, as Professor Dewar emphasised, universities haven't yet been told what their caps for 2025 will be despite applications already coming in.
"I've never been in that situation before - never had to have a conversation with a public servant before we put a budget together," he said.
"But that seems to be the position we're in.
"The overarching objective is to return that NOM figure back to pre-COVID levels. So if you look at your 2018 or 2019 numbers, that's a rough guide to what your cap will be for 2025 and onwards."
Both scenarios modelled were significantly below what UOW had previously forecast for the next four years - and while the final figures for 2024 won't be reported until next year, UOW is already at least $35 million below what was budgeted for.
While UOW could cover shortfalls with cash reserves, reserves would run out before 2028.
At Tuesday's briefing Professor Dewar was asked about potential staff cuts, which appear all but certain.
"I haven't mentioned staff cuts, because I just can't answer questions about them at this stage," Professor Dewar said.
"However, if those projections are accurate, then we are looking at significantly reduced revenue for the foreseeable future, and we have no choice but to find every means we can to stay within our projected revenue."
One question drew a particularly large round of applause from a large crowd of staff and students gathered for the briefing and Q&A session - would the hiring freeze extend to the executive level, which had previously seemed immune while the rest of UOW was forced into cost-cutting measures.
Professor Dewar's told the questioner he could understand their annoyance - and vowed the executive floor would not expand.
"I'm prepared to make that commitment - with one caveat, which is that if someone in a critical senior role leaves, then I have to be able to replace them," he said.
"So not expansion, but if it's an absolutely critical role, that it's in the interests of the university to fill, then I would fill it. But no expansion - at least not for the next six months, I can't bind my successor - to the ranks of the senior leadership team."
Professor Dewar is UOW's interim vice-chancellor for this year, and had vowed that after finishing up as La Trobe University's V-C he did not want another such job. But he accepted the offer from UOW Chancellor Michael Still immediately - because it was temporary, and it was a "quality" university.
He said his job this year, while overseeing budget measures, would be to refine UOW's purpose and vision for what he said would be a much more interventionist approach from Canberra to the nation's universities.
"I have been involved in Australian higher education for almost 30 years now and I have never seen such tumult, uncertainty, and particularly a shift, a fundamental shift in the way the sector is being funded and regulated," he said.
"We will need a very clear vision for our future and I'm very excited to help the university formulate it, to form the basis for a strategy."
As to the immediate question of international students, he said the Government still had to decide on its Net Overall Migration number would be, and how much of that would be filled by the higher education sector.
"Until they've made those two big decisions they can't actually tell us what our cap for next year is going to be," he said.
"Both the minister and the department are acutely aware of the need to get some clarity to the sector as soon as possible.
"We're also starting to receive applications from students for next year - in fact we have been for some time - and we need to know how many of them we can take."
Twice Professor Dewar told staff that his approach would be to increase transparency, something many have complained was missing from UOW management under the previous two vice-chancellors.
"Transparency is key - I've got nothing to hide," he said.
"I don't want you to feel that there are things being hidden from you.
"I know that that carries risks - but ABC Illawarra and the Illawarra Mercury will become regular haunts of mine because I want to be transparent with them too in a way. Media feeds off uncertainty or lack of information.
"We're an important institution in this community. So it's no wonder that they're interested in what we're doing and I don't blame them for that for a moment."
