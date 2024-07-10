Tesla seized in Albion Park, man extradited under MDMA investigation

Police have seized a Tesla vehicle in Albion Park and extradited a man from the ACT under a multi-agency investigation into the production and supply of MDMA.
Just before 8am on Thursday, July 4 investigators with NSW Police Force's Raptor Squad and the NSW Crime Commission carried out a search warrant to recover alleged criminal assets at a home in Albion Park.
There they seized a 2022 Tesla model Y, electronic devices and documentation.
Then on the morning of Tuesday, July 9, police raided a property at Springrange near the ACT, where they took clothing, handwritten notes, soil samples and chemical swabs, and another home in Lyons in the ACT.
A 23-year-old man was arrested there on an outstanding arrest warrant and police seized vehicle keys and mobile phones.
The man was then extradited to NSW and charged with two counts of possessing a precursor intended for use in drug manufacturing, and participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity.
He was granted bail at Queanbeyan Local Court to face court again on August 5.
These are the latest developments in Strike Force Culti, an investigation into the manufacturing and supply of MDMA across eastern Australia established by Lake Illawarra Police District and Raptor Squad with the NSW Crime Commission, Australian Border Force and Queensland Police Service.
Earlier this year investigators carried out 10 searches in the Illawarra and Tweed Heads regions, where they seized MDMA worth more than $3 million and discovered a large clandestine laboratory at a Kingscliff home.
Five men were charged in June and remain before the courts.
They include Albion Park man Matthew Purches, who stands accused of directing an operation that manufactured thousands of MDMA pills from a Yallah warehouse, Calderwood resident Rhett Lee Doherty, and Tullimbar man Jay Davies.
