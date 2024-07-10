Illawarra Mercury
Tesla seized in Albion Park, man extradited under MDMA investigation

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 10 2024 - 2:11pm, first published 10:36am
A Tesla seized by police in Albion Park is loaded onto a tow truck. Picture supplied by NSW Police Force
A Tesla seized by police in Albion Park is loaded onto a tow truck. Picture supplied by NSW Police Force

Police have seized a Tesla vehicle in Albion Park and extradited a man from the ACT under a multi-agency investigation into the production and supply of MDMA.

Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

