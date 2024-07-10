Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Extended Anzac Day retail ban welcomed by Wollongong RSL members

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
Updated July 10 2024 - 3:22pm, first published 10:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo taken from the Dawn Service at the Wollongong Cenotaph in 2024. Picture by Robert Peet
Photo taken from the Dawn Service at the Wollongong Cenotaph in 2024. Picture by Robert Peet

An extension of the Anzac Day retail trading restrictions has been endorsed by the Wollongong RSL sub-branch and RSL NSW.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, covering the local community. Got a tip? Send it through to me at joel.ehsman@austcommunitymedia.com.au. He/Him

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.