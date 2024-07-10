Extended Anzac Day retail ban welcomed by Wollongong RSL members

An extension of the Anzac Day retail trading restrictions has been endorsed by the Wollongong RSL sub-branch and RSL NSW.
Premier Chris Minns announced the new changes on Wednesday, July 10, and will require supermarkets and fashion retailers to stay closed until midnight from 2025.
Lachlan Stevens, the Vice-President Welfare of City of Wollongong RSL sub-branch, welcomed the announcement as an opportunity for veterans or family members who might have had to otherwise work on the day.
"Anzac Day is a treasured day on Australia's national calendar," he said.
"It provides a great opportunity for every Australian to reflect on the day's significance and the impact our veteran community has had on shaping Australia's national identity."
"Any effort from any government to support veterans and strengthen such an important day is something I tip my hat to," he said.
Small businesses and businesses not considered retailers or with exemptions like cafes, chemists and newsagencies will continue to remain open the entire day.
Premier Minns said the changes were being made to make sure veterans were recognised and able to take part in services throughout the day.
"For Australians, no occasion could be more solemn or significant than Anzac Day," he said.
"It might be inconvenient for a few hours, but closing our biggest corporate shops for a single day is a small price to pay for living in a free and open democracy."
RSL NSW will be host its inaugural Middle Eastern Area of Operations commemoration on Thursday, July 11, at Albion Park RSL.
