Camera-shy Wollongong party drug dealer confesses after 5 years on the run

A camera-shy dealer has confessed to running a massive party drug marketplace after police unearthed large commercial quantities of cocaine, meth, and LSD at his Wollongong address.
Kirk Anthony Dunn, 38, had been at large for five years, but police finally caught up with him and his girlfriend on April 5, 2023 when they were pulled over near their Crown Street unit.
"You know you've been wanted for a while," an officer told Dunn, to which he replied, "Yeah since 2018".
Police seized their phones, $3,300 in cash and a set of keys before taking Dunn to Wollongong police station.
Dunn appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday and hid his face from the camera after pleading guilty to 23 charges, including four counts of supplying a commercial quantity of drugs.
Tendered court documents state it took police three hours to search Dunn's unit, with a smorgasbord of party drugs seized from his bedroom, including four THC gummy bears, 3.85 grams of magic mushrooms, 26.7 grams of Xanax and 23 dexamphetamine tablets.
A total of 535.63 grams of cocaine, 1.62 kilograms of meth in the form of a rock and powder, and 1.75 kilograms of cannabis was also uncovered.
Police seized 23.89 grams of LSD found in a cash box in the form of white cubes, strips and six vials of liquid.
A pill press, cutting agents, cash boxes, drug testing kits, drug ledgers, a vacuum sealer and several mobile phones were uncovered from a safe inside the wardrobe, as well as ammunition stored in a Woolworths bag.
The next day, police from the Chemical Operations Unit examined the items and found cocaine or meth residue inside an air fryer, Ninja Nutri-blender and glassware.
Dunn's DNA was also detected on a large bag of cocaine.
Eighteen charges were withdrawn after Dunn pleaded guilty on Wednesday, with Magistrate Claire Girotto adjourning the matter to August 8 for a sentence date to be set.
Dunn's then girlfriend and co-accused was charged following a forensic examination of her phone which allegedly revealed her advertising pictures of drugs with captions: "Get orders in early it's a beautiful day."
She has pleaded not guilty and will fight 15 charges in a trial set down for February 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.