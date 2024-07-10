Free Gong Shuttle gets the go-ahead until 2027

The Gong Shuttle will run for at least another three years after funding was agreed between Transport for NSW, Wollongong City Council and the University of Wollongong.
The free service will continue until June 2027, ferrying thousands of passengers between Wollongong Station, Wollongong CBD, the University of Wollongong, the harbour and the beaches.
"This shuttle is an important service for Wollongong, providing a free and frequent connection between our major health, education and transport hubs," Acting Minister for Transport and Member for Keira Ryan Park said.
In 2017, there were fears that the free Gong Shuttle would end after NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian had planned to take Opal payments for the service.
It was only saved after thousands signed a petition to keep the free service and UOW, Wollongong council and Transport for NSW agreed on funding.
Last year, the service carried more than 2.2 million passengers.
"In 2017 when the then Liberal Government tried to scuttle the shuttle, our community came together to save it. We secured its future then and I'm pleased that we've secured another three years of this fare-free service," Member for Wollongong Paul Scully said.
"Millions of people use this service every year and that's millions of trips that might otherwise be taken in cars."
The Gong Shuttle is available every 10 minutes, between 7am and 6pm, and every 20 minutes from 6pm to 10pm on a weekday.
On weekends, there's a service every 20 minutes between 10am to 5pm.
