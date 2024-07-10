Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Free Gong Shuttle gets the go-ahead until 2027

July 11 2024 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Keira, Ryan Park and Member for Wollongong, Paul Scully, at the Burelli St bus stop in November 2017. Picture by Adam McLean
Member for Keira, Ryan Park and Member for Wollongong, Paul Scully, at the Burelli St bus stop in November 2017. Picture by Adam McLean

The Gong Shuttle will run for at least another three years after funding was agreed between Transport for NSW, Wollongong City Council and the University of Wollongong.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.