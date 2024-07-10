Armed robbery strike force wants your help finding this ute seen in Kiama

Police are appealing for information about an armed robbery in Kiama.
Lake Illawarra Police have established Strike Force Awinya to investigate the robbery on Saturday, June 29, on Terralong Street about 8.30pm.
A 30-year-old man approached a vehicle with three men inside. They held the man at knifepoint before stealing a small sum of cash and leaving the scene in the car.
The car is described as a grey dual-cab Isuzu utility, with black wheels, a black steel canopy and a bullbar.
Officers attended the scene, began an investigation and are now appealing for information to find the vehicle and men they believe may be able to help with their inquiries.
Anyone with information, dashcam footage or CCTV is urged to come forward and contact Lake Illawarra Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
