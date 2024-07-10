Have you seen these men? Lake Illawarra Police want to hear from you

Three men accused of a range of crimes including domestic violence, stealing and stalking and intimidating offences are on the run from police.
Lake Illawarra Police District officers have released rap sheets of the wanted people and are calling on the public's help to find them.
Kieran Tout, aged 30, is wanted for alleged domestic violence, drug and breach of bail-related offences.
Police said he is 185cm tall with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent Avondale, Nowra and surrounding suburbs.
Carlo Ferrari, aged 45, is wanted for alleged shoplifting, stealing, domestic violence and firearm-related offences.
He is 160cm tall, medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent Unanderra, Cringila and surrounding suburbs.
Nathan Botfield, aged 43, is wanted for alleged stalking and intimidating, fraud and stealing-related offences.
Police describe him as 170cm tall with a muscular build, brown hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent Barrack Heights and surrounding suburbs.
Police have urged anyone with information on the location of these people to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Lake Illawarra Police Station on 4232 5399.
