Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Have you seen these men? Lake Illawarra Police want to hear from you

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
July 10 2024 - 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kieran Tout, Carlo Ferrari, Nathan Botfield are on the run from police. Pictures by Lake Illawarra Police District
Kieran Tout, Carlo Ferrari, Nathan Botfield are on the run from police. Pictures by Lake Illawarra Police District

Three men accused of a range of crimes including domestic violence, stealing and stalking and intimidating offences are on the run from police.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, covering the local community. Got a tip? Send it through to me at joel.ehsman@austcommunitymedia.com.au. He/Him

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.