Police hold serious concerns for missing man, 60, from Lake Illawarra

Police are searching for a 60-year-old man who has not been for five days.
Peter Fletcher was last seen the evening of Friday, July 5, in the Berkeley area.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare.
Officers were notified on Monday, July 8, when he could not be located or contacted and began inquires into his whereabouts.
Mr Fletcher is described as being about 185cm, of caucasian appearance with a thin build with long grey hair, a long beard and a tattoo on his right shoulder.
He is known to frequent the Berkeley, Wollongong and Port Kembla areas.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
