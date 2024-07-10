'Madge is driving something special': Lomax loving NSW Origin experience

Even in the midst of a season where his exploits on and off the field have been back page news, Zac Lomax has had an unwavering desire to play State of Origin for NSW.
Next Wednesday night the St George Illawarra winger will be part of a Blues outfit looking to win the series in the cauldron that is Suncorp Stadium.
"Playing State of Origin is a goal you set at the start of every year. It's been a focus of mine," Lomax said.
"But I've just been focused on being the best team mate I can for the Dragons.
"I feel I have been able to do that. That's my focus at the start of every year and going into each game.So I focus on that and I feel if I can do that, that puts me in good stead."
It definitely has, with Lomax amongst NSW's best players in the first two games.
Speaking to the Mercury before going into camp, the 23-year-old said he was looking to play his part in hopefully securing a series deciding win for the Blues.
"The hype around it and the rivalry doesn't need to be built up anymore because it's there. I love being a part of it," he said.
"You see how much it means to NSW people and it's just an unbelievable culture to be a part of. Madge [NSW coach Michael Maguire] is driving something special there.
"I love being a part of the team. You get confidence just looking around at the people that surround you.
"Both Queensland and NSW, they're the best players in the game, and that fills you with confidence, being able to go out there and play with the likes of all the people there."
On the day the Parramatta-bound Lomax went into camp, the Eels announced that former Dragons player Jason Ryles would be the head coach of the club from 2025.
Lomax put to bed rumours he wanted out of his Parramatta deal when he spoke to reporters at NSW's training camp in the Blue Mountains.
"The Eels appointed him (Ryles), and they are confident in their decision. He's got the runs on the board, he's been in some winning systems. It's positive signs, I'm looking forward to the Eels," Lomax said.
"I haven't had too much to do with Rylesy, he was part of the coaching staff when I was in the Junior Roos system. To be honest, I don't want to talk on it too much, I've signed a four-year deal there.
"But mate for me to talk on it right now, while I'm in camp... I don't want anything to take away the spotlight from what we are trying to achieve here at Origin."
