Berkeley man allegedly bashed, stabbed partner in 'serious' DV attack

A young father allegedly pushed his partner down a set of stairs before stabbing her in the shoulder in what a court has described as "extremely serious" domestic violence allegations.
"The facts outline what could have been another incident we would have seen on the news," a police prosecutor said, referring to the 41 women who have died from alleged violence in Australia this year.
Clinton Clifford, aged 22 of Berkeley, dialled into Wollongong Local Court from custody on Wednesday, July 10.
He is yet to enter pleas to wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, damaging property, intimidation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and using a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order.
Tendered court documents state Clifford's long-term partner had suspected he was in a relationship with another woman.
On June 7, she found messages he exchanged with the other woman on Snapchat and drove to her Wollongong address to confront her, finding Clifford there.
He allegedly told the complainant, "You'll be sorry" before smashing her rear car window.
Police allege the woman ran up the stairs of the home and Clifford chased after her. Clifford allegedly grabbed the woman's hair, dragged her to the flight of stairs and pushed her down, causing her to fall heavily.
He allegedly grabbed his partner around the neck and pushed her into a metal fence, as she yelled out for someone to call the police.
Clifford allegedly instructed the woman to drive him home.
On the way, she asked, "Why her?" and Clifford allegedly responded by pulling out a flick knife and holding it to the woman's face, saying "You've ruined it".
Police allege he stabbed his partner on the shoulder, causing a penetrating wound, before throwing her phone out of the car window.
Fearing for her life, police allege the woman unclipped her seat belt and ran towards a petrol station, pleading with staff to contact triple-0.
She was rushed to hospital, bleeding from her face, shoulder wound, and head.
Clifford had allegedly got into the driver's seat and drove to a Cringila address, where he was arrested soon after.
Officers allegedly they saw a flick knife on the floor near where Clifford was standing, however he claimed he had never seen it.
The category of offences for which bail decisions can be "stayed" has expanded under new laws that make it harder for alleged domestic violence offenders to be granted bail.
This includes the charge of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm which is laid against Clifford.
Clifford sought his release on Wednesday for one day to allow him to attend a funeral, which was opposed by police prosecutor Dane Corran.
"It's well known by everyone what's happening in the community as of late ... bail laws have been changed to reflect the seriousness of these charges," he said.
Defence lawyer Caitlin Drabble said the funeral was of significance as Clifford had been raised by the person who died, with conditions to be in place to mitigate any risk of offending.
Magistrate Claire Girotto noted the charges were "extremely serious" but allowed the temporary bail, noting that missing funerals can cause great distress for those behind bars.
Clifford was returned to custody on Friday, with his matter adjourned to a later date.
