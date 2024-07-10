Wollongong's inspirational Sarah Carli makes her second Olympic Games

Wollongong's Sarah Carli is on her way to her second Olympic Games.
The Tokyo Olympian was named in the 75-strong athletics team earlier this week and will compete in her 400m hurdles event.
The 29-year-old Tokyo Games competitor had the chance to hit the Olympic standard on home soil back in March at the 2024 Canberra Track Classic.
Carli was a clear winner in 55.37 seconds but, in her first race of the season, didn't crack that Olympic benchmark of 54.85.
Having run a 54.66 personal best outside the qualifying window in Finland last June, but that, combined with her 54.96 effort at the national championships at Adelaide in April, helped win over the selectors.
She joins fellow Illawarra athlete, and Little Athletics Jess Hull on the team.
Compared to the life-threatening situation she faced in the lead-up to the 2021 Games, this preparation has been positively ideal.
The Kembla Joggers athlete feared her Olympic dream was over after a serious accident in the gym in February 2021.
Carli slipped in the gym, hit her head and a weight-stacked bar landed on her neck.
What she thought was a split chin and cracked teeth was far more serious than anyone could have imagined, particularly after she had a seizure in the ED of Wollongong Hospital.
"It was a CT scan that diagnosed me with what's called a carotid artery dissection, which is an internal tear in the wall of the main artery here [tracing the artery along her neck] that supplies blood to your brain," she told the NSW Institute of Sport's Daniel Lane.
"I had to have emergency surgery that day and they were able to take a vein out of my thigh to patch the artery in my neck."
Remarkably, Carli pushed on, followed a painstaking rehab process and competed at Tokyo - with just six weeks training in her legs.
She finished fifth in her heat, understandably a considerable time off her PB - but was an Olympian.
Even then, Carli was determined to push on to the Paris Olympics and reach her potential.
"When things like this happen, it's so cliche, but it really makes you think about things that are important.
"To me it's my athletics and give me three years with that kind of mentality and see what I can do."
Now she has that chance as part of Australia's second largest athletics team ever.
Australians will contest 39 of the 48 Athletics events in Paris, again second only in our Olympic history to the Sydney 2000 home squad.
