Wollongong's inspirational Sarah Carli makes her second Olympic Games

Updated July 10 2024 - 2:39pm, first published 2:18pm
Sarah Carli in the green and gold. Picture via Facebook
Wollongong's Sarah Carli is on her way to her second Olympic Games.

