The Wollongong disability enterprise making candles for a major art exhibition

It's been less than two years since IMAGINE Homewares and Hampers was created but already it has become the exclusive supplier of candles for a major exhibition at the National Gallery of Australia.
IMAGINE, a brand of Wollongong's Greenacres Disability Services, has created a set of three specially formulated scents for the NGA's exhibition of French artist Paul Gauguin.
The candles were made at the enterprise's North Wollongong workshop, mostly by employees with disability.
It was always the aim to go wholesale Australia-wide with IMAGINE, Greenacres chief commercial officer Audra Tuckwood said, and in February the brand showed at a trade fair where its products were picked up by stores across the country.
It was also there that the NGA approached them with their concept: exclusive scented candles reflecting the life of Gauguin.
In total IMAGINE trialled about 15 different scents, production supervisor Jovanka Kanaris said, sending them to and from the gallery as they fine-tuned the collection.
The ultimate collection features three votive candles, packaged together in a box: Tahitian lime and coconut, Peruvian lily, and vanilla and Normandy pear.
Greenacres also came up with the labelling, with the guidance of the NGA.
Two hundred sets have been made and sent to the NGA, where they are selling through the gallery's store.
Ms Tuckwood said the collaboration with the NGA lent IMAGINE credibility and proof of its capability, which it could take to big prospective stockists when pitching their goods.
Ashleigh Ryder, a supported employee at IMAGINE, was happy with the NGA project.
"I think that's a really good idea. More people can view it and can see what people with disability can do," Ms Ryder said.
IMAGINE was conceived when Greenacres' enterprises were not making money and it was looking to turn that around.
Ms Tuckwood said the packaging and assembly work carried out at Greenacres, like at many other disability enterprises, had low margins and carried the risks of being taken offshore or automated.
But having its own brand offers a level of certainty for those who work there.
IMAGINE's products were sold at a few markets and pop-up stalls before the brand opened its standalone kiosk in Wollongong Central last September.
Its range has grown from four scents in one candle size to 18 in multiple sizes, as well as room sprays, diffusers, melts, eye masks, eye pillows and heat packs.
Ms Tuckwood said IMAGINE offered supported employees (those with disability) a variety of different jobs and opportunities to upskill.
Some employees had more aptitude for the creative side of the process, she said, while others enjoyed the scientific nature of producing the candles, with the formulas requiring certain ingredients to be mixed at precise temperatures and measurements.
Ms Kanaris said every day in the workshop was different, all depending on what stock was available and what orders had come in.
Cherie Collins does everything from manufacturing the candles to working in the retail side of the business.
"I really like it, I love it," she said of the diversity of jobs.
The work was also fun, Ms Collins said, and she'd felt welcomed from the time she started her job there.
"I go home with a happy face... I feel positive for what we do," she said.
Ms Ryder said she also loved the job.
"I find all of it interesting. No matter what, I always like what I do," she said.
