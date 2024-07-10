Max Feagai remains tight-lipped on St George Illawarra contract future

St George Illawarra centre Max Feagai has given nothing away when it comes to his future at the club, but said he would be 'more than happy' to continue in the Red V.
The Dragons' no.4 for this Saturday's clash against the Broncos remained tight-lipped when it came to talk of whether he would be playing for the club beyond 2024. His brother Mathew - along with Jack de Belin - re-signed with St George Illawarra just last week.
Whilst he could not confirm where talks were at with the club, the 23-year-old said he would be keen to continue on playing with his brother.
"I wouldn't have too much to say on that (contract future)," Feagai said.
"I'd definitely be happy to stay and spend a few more seasons with my brother. In my time here I've played a lot of games without him. But it's good to see him doing good and he's got that spot back. I'm just happy that I'm back in the first grade team."
Highly touted on their way through the junior ranks, Feagai and twin brother Mat have both been highly thought of at the club for some time.
Max debuted in 2020 and Mat in 2021, before inking a three-year contract extension keeping them in Wollongong until the end of 2024. Max's progress has been hampered by niggling injuries since that contact extension.
The Dragons will be looking for a victory this Saturday, July 13 at Suncorp Stadium against the Broncos. Following a loss last week against the Roosters, this match in Brisbane is a must-win for Shane Flanagan's men.
That is not lost on the players, including Ben Murdoch-Masila, who said the team needed to put last week's loss behind them and to just focus on what works for them.
He also said the fact that Origin stars such as Ben Hunt, Zac Lomax, Reece Walsh, and Selwyn Cobbo would be out of the match due to Game III added an aspect on unpredictability to the NRL fixture on Saturday.
"It's just about getting back to what we know works," Murdoch-Masila said.
"They've got some key players missing, but there's a lot of dangerous new players coming in, not knowing what their strengths or weaknesses are.
"The Broncos middle pack is strong. I think maybe this is the time to strike against a Broncos side without some of those stars. But like I said, we're just focusing on ourselves. We're disappointed from last week and we've got to training this week to learn and get better."
Kickoff for the game on Saturday is 7:35pm.
