'Toughest decision of my life' - hyped Wollongong champagne bar's shock closure

A Wollongong champagne bar that opened with all the vigour and promise of its namesake Balthazar has fizzled out, only seven months on.
Visitors to Lang's Corner venue Balthazar Champagne Bar are being met with closed doors and a sign announcing the venue's permanent, unexplained closure.
The shock shutdown has affected an unknown number of voucher-holders, including one man who told the Mercury that venue operators had failed to notify him that his booked birthday celebration wouldn't be happening.
In a short statement, Sharon Arrow, BarTzar Pty Ltd director, told the Mercury the venue was a casualty of the economy.
"Closing Balthazar was the toughest decision of my life. I poured everything in financially as well as my heart and soul," she said.
"I wanted to give Wollongong something special. It tears me up that it wasn't to be. But the tough economic times made it too difficult."
The venue opened with a splash on December 5, complete with authentic Balthazars (giant champagne bottles that hold 16 standard bottles, at $3600 a pop), a budget-busting Louis XIV-inspired fitout and lush charcuterie boards heaving with oysters, lobster sliders, beluga caviar and octopus terrines.
Hundreds if not thousands of Illawarra residents took to social media to tag friends and make plans to be among the first customers.
With business partner Michael Graham, Ms Arrow, a well-known Wollongong business identity and former general manager of the Steelers Club, flagged a drinks list that would play to all budgets, from a $15 glass of Kylie [Minogue] prosecco to a bottle worth $4250.
At the time she told local media the venue fit-out included a 7.5-metre-high ceiling with mezzanine level, which had caused a "huge blowout in the timeline".
She revealed the opening had been the result of "two years of planning, hold-ups, DA's, delays, compliance issues, builders challenges and frustrations".
"We couldn't be prouder of the result and the lessons in resilience will stay with me for life," she said then, in a post to LinkedIn.
"We are the talk of the town and the local support is overwhelming.
"Balthazar Champagne Bar has set a new standard befitting of a region that is demanding a high level of sophistication.
"Thank you to all who have helped us get here and believed in the vision. We look forward to a great year ahead and venue two already in the planning."
The Mercury understands the venue's last day of trading was on Sunday, June 30.
Its website and social media pages have vanished without mention of the shutdown.
Among those caught out by the closure was Coledale's Paul Fitzgerald, who told the Mercury he was planning to cash in a $200 voucher at the venue for his 60th birthday celebration on July 6.
Mr Fitzgerald told the Mercury he only learned his booking was no good when a friend walked past the venue and saw it had shut down. He said he had been grateful to receive the voucher from a good friend of "limited means".
"We weren't informed that the bar had closed," he said.
"If he hadn't walked past, we would have turned up on the 6th July for the party.
"This [the closure] would not have been unforeseen. I just thought, 'this is not right'."
In her statement, Ms Arrow invited anyone with an outstanding voucher to make contact.
"We have responded to those who have contacted us with vouchers and they have been very understanding," she said.
"Those who still have vouchers they purchased can contact us via 0419 407 167."
The Mercury has confirmed a neighbouring business, Meat & Grain Steakhouse, is poised to expand into the vacated space.
