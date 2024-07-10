Illawarra Mercury
'Toughest decision of my life' - hyped Wollongong champagne bar's shock closure

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated July 10 2024 - 9:48pm, first published 8:41pm
Caption: Michael Graham is pictured with business partner Sharon Arrow ahead of Balthazar's triumphant December 2023 opening, while (inset) a sign pictured at the venue's door on July 10 announces its closure. Picture: Adam McLean
A Wollongong champagne bar that opened with all the vigour and promise of its namesake Balthazar has fizzled out, only seven months on.

Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

