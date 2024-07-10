The clues that led cops to Illawarra homes transformed into weed labs

It was a humble, white weatherboard home on Wyndarra Way in Koonawarra, with tiled roofing and three bedrooms. But its windows were covered up.
Investigators began watching the suspicious abode and it's owner Robert Rudolph Mank in November 2023.
When officers raided it on the morning of December 6, they uncovered a sophisticated clandestine weed lab - each bedroom and the shed growing plants over a metre tall.
Artificial light sources and 21 heat lamps were set up over the plants, with exhaust fans in each room. Electricity had been bypassed through the roof cavity, and water sourced through irrigation hoses under the home.
Thirty-five weed plants were seized, along with gardening gloves, several drums of fertiliser, and 20 transformers.
Mank's fingerprints were lifted in the bathroom, in the garage, and on a spray bottle found near some of the plants.
Police contacted him soon after and advised they would search his other address at Greens Road in Greenwell Point - 80 kilometres away from the Koonawarra lab.
Mank said he would meet them there and pulled up in a Toyota Landcruiser.
Tendered court documents state police smelt a "strong scent of cannabis" emanating from him, with cannabis leaf visible on his clothing.
When he was informed he was being arrested over growing cannabis at Koonawarra, Mank said: "I don't know what you're on about."
But he came clean on Wednesday when he dialled into Wollongong Local Court and pleaded guilty to cultivating a commercial quantity of a prohibited plant and cultivation by enhanced indoor means for a commercial purpose.
Police then searched his Shoalhaven home and found six Bunnings receipts, as well as a shipping container containing eight drums of fertiliser, 24 bags of growing mix, and six electric transformers.
Officers were led to another address one minute down the road on Keith Avenue in Greenwell Point after finding papers that a shed had been delivered there.
Police arrived at the small home with covered windows. Thirty-two weed plants from three of the bedrooms with a similar sophisticated set up were seized.
A further 27 plants were seized from the back shed, totalling 94 across the two homes.
After pleading guilty, Mank also sought his release on Wednesday, with barrister Matthew Barnes highlighting his health issues including rheumatoid arthritis.
Prosecutor Jacqueline Azad pointed to Mank's alleged links to an outlaw motorcycle club, however Mr Barnes said this was irrelevant to the bail application.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said the number of plants grown wasn't low, but noted Mank had spent seven months on remand and that his health would be better treated in the community.
Mank was released on strict conditional bail and must abstain from drugs, with an acceptable person to lodge a $10,000 surety to the court.
He will be sentenced at a later date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.