South32 gets moving on public-funded gas capture project

It may be about to be sold to an international consortium, but South32 is pushing ahead with a long-awaited plan to capture and destroy methane at the Appin coal mine.
More than two years ago the NSW Government announced South32 would be given $15 million to help develop the methane-capture technology.
Last month planning documents, dated 2022, were lodged to start the approval process for ventilation air methane mitigation (VAMMIT) project.
It was projected to help South32 reach its goal of net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050 and serve as a demonstration plant for technology which could be of use across the coal industry.
Methane, which is prevalent in Illawarra coal seams, is significantly more greenhouse intense than carbon dioxide. Methane is a safety hazard in mines as it is explosive in concentrations between 5 and 15 per cent in air.
South32's VAMMIT project aims to capture and destroy residual methane at a site to the southwest of Appin township, near the Appin Ventilation Shaft 2.
Its scoping study, dated December 2022, for a State Significant Development application says there would be minimal environmental impact from construction.
Noise impacts would be assessed in a separate study.
"The Appin Mine gas drainage program is able to capture gas from the coal seams pre- and post-mining, however some residual gases, including ventilation air methane (VAM) still enter the underground mine ventilation system," South32's application states.
"VAM occurs at low concentrations (0.15 to 1.5 per cent) which existing gas drainage technologies are unable to capture.
"While the concentration is low, the volume of air that moves through the ventilation system is high, so VAM is still a significant source of GHG emissions.
"South32 [has] been working in partnership with Australia's national science agency, CSIRO, since 2013 to develop new VAM abatement technologies that can be deployed at scale. A project to design, construct and test a commercial scale demonstration plant using CSIRO's VAM mitigator (VAMMIT) at Appin commenced in FY22."
Illawarra coal seams are notoriously gassy and Appin was the site of an explosion underground which killed 14 mine workers in 1979.
It needs to be drained by large ventilation systems, so ventilation air methane (VAM) becomes the largest source of methane emissions at most coal mines.
South32 has just received approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board to sell its local subsidiary Illawarra Metallurgical Coal to a consortium of Singapore-based Golden Energy and Resources and Queensland-based M Resources.
South32 said it expected to complete the $US1.65 billion sale in the first quarter of the 2025 financial year.
