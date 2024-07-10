Free Gong Shuttle until 2027 and Boral's Dunmore extended to build new airport

Building the new Western Sydney Airport has been named as one of the main reasons Boral's hard rock quarry at Dunmore should be extended to the year 2043 reports Ben Langford.
The Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure has approved Boral's bid to expand and extend the quarry, acknowledging concerns about "serious and irreversible impacts" to biodiversity.
The extension to Dunmore is unlikely to be the only way the new airport will impact on the Illawarra.
Look out later in the week for the Mercury's coverage of the Wollongong and the West Forum being held at the University of Wollongong's Innovation Campus.
The event is being pitched as "the first time major stakeholders from South West Sydney and the Illawarra come together to discuss the untapped potential of this 'mega-region'".
Watch this space.
Meanwhile the Gong Shuttle has been funded for another three years. The move has been described as a win for the region by local politicians who fought to save the free bus service in 2017.
With recent budget considerations at both Wollongong City Council and the University of Wollongong, it'll be a relief for the thousands of shuttle users that this service will continue to be free.
Thanks for reading,
Gayle Tomlinson, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.