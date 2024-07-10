Teen thieves' (mon)goose is cooked as Illawarra youth crime crackdown cracks on

Police have charged a 16-year-old boy who allegedly stole a Jaguar station wagon from a Kiama Downs home, in the latest arrest under youth crime crackdown, Operation Regional Mongoose.
A second boy, aged 14, has also fronted court over two break-ins that resulted in the theft of another two cars at Kiama and Calderwood.
The Jaguar vanished from the driveway of a North Kiama Drive home about 5am on Monday, June 10. The car was found about 9.15am the next day, in parkland off Hillside Drive at Albion Park.
About 8am yesterday (Tuesday, July 9) police executed a search warrant at a home in Albion Park and arrested a 16-year-old boy.
He was taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station and charged with seven offences - steal motor vehicle, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, driver use mobile phone when not permitted and never licensed person drive vehicle on road.
He was refused bail and later that afternoon appeared before a children's court, where the matter was finalised.
The boy was also issued a court attendance notice for larceny, next in court on Tuesday, July 23.
Meantime, officers arrested a 14-year-old boy after executing a search warrant at a home in Koonawarra about 8am today (Wednesday, July 10).
The teen faces two counts each of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal =$60000 and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
He was refused bail to appear children's court later Wednesday.
Police will allege the 14-year-old was involved in break-ins in Kiama and Calderwood in May, before allegedly being involved in the theft of two cars.
Operation Regional Mongoose is a high-visibility police operation intended to tackle serious property-related crime committed predominately by young offenders.
Regional Mongoose was set up in the Illawarra in June to investigate offenders across the Wollongong and Lake Illawarra police districts, with assistance from the Region Enforcement Squad.
Arrests so far include:
Speaking on the operation earlier this month, Lake Illawarra acting commander, Detective Chief Inspector Brad Ainsworth, urged people to lock cars, keep valuables out of sight, and never leave house keys or garage remotes in the car.
He also advised people to leave their cars in a well-lit area if they park outside.
Investigations as part of Operation Regional Mongoose continue, with more arrests expected.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
