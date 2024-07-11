Steelers Moran and Vale both embracing changes this Harvey Norman season

What the newest Steelers signing Caitlin Moran, and Corrimal junior Olivia Vale have in common is that they have both gone through drastic changes ahead of the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership season.
Moran - a former Newcastle Knights NRLW, NSW, Australian, and Indigenous All Stars playmaker - was a late off-season signing and made a solid debut for the club in last week's 8-4 loss to Mounties, including a try assist.
Meanwhile, 21-year-old Vale made her official debut at second row after spending the Steelers' inaugural HNWP season on the wing.
Ahead of the Steelers' first home clash of the season on Sunday, July 14 against the Tigers at Collegians Sports Complex, both spoke with the Mercury and said they were embracing their respective changes.
Despite only being at the club for a short time, Moran has already showed her quality against the defending premiers last week and proved that she will be a valued addition to Jamie Szczerbanik's squad.
The 27-year-old admitted she didn't know what to expect moving from the Hunter region down to the Gong. But she said she was immediately drawn into the team's playing style.
Despite being the newcomer, it's fair to say her teammates have warmed to her quickly.
"I've picked up the nickname 'nan' in the team already," Moran laughed.
"I didn't know what to expect coming down here with a totally brand new team for me and everything. I didn't know any of the girls, but the first game was really exciting. It's made me more excited for the season, especially with this bunch.
"They're young, fit, strong, and they're exciting to watch. If I can just direct them around, I get the easy part. They're the ones doing the hard work.
"They train their arses off. We're only going to get better and stronger each game. Each session and games that we do have together, we are trying to build those combinations. I'm still trying to find my way in the team and gel."
The signing of Moran is even more of a coup considering she was close to hanging up the boots before the season even started.
"Every year I think it's my last. But I knew I'd miss footy too much," she explained.
"It was an opportunity to get away from my hometown and to have a fresh start. It's nice to come out fresh and really try and build something down here for myself and the team around me."
Corrimal junior Vale felt she needed something different out of her footy. So a positional switch was just what the doctor ordered.
The 21 YO said she felt confident in her first showing in the second row in the loss to Mounties in round one.
"It was my first time playing second row," Vale explained.
"There's a lot to learn. But it was good to get a bit more involved and start learning everything in that new position.
"I actually didn't tell 'Scissors' [coach Szczerbanik] where I used to play [in pre-season]. I just came and started training [in that position]. I just wanted to get a bit more involved. I've got a lot stronger since I first started playing. And I think I kept playing on the wing because that's where I started playing.
"Hopefully I can do more there [in the second row]."
Vale said the team were extremely excited for a first home fixture at Collegians this Sunday against a Tigers side that is set to feature two of the Steelers Tarsha Gale Cup premiership winning side in Chelsea Savill and Darcy Eade.
"I think it'll be a good game," Vale said.
"It's our first proper home game, so we'll have to come out really strong and work on everything that we need to from last week and putting everything into motion.
"It will be good to verse them [Savill and Eade], a bit of rivalry. But we just want to focus on ourselves. Nothing really should change much with who you're coming up against."
1.Jessica Patea
2.Alice Gregory
3.Mia-Rose Walsh
4.Lily Rogan
5.Maria Paseka
6.Riley Scott
7.Caitlin Moran
9.Kaarla Cowan
10.Tayla Curtis
11.Olivia Vale
12.Jordyn Preston
13.Hope Millard
14.Tayleah Handcock
15.Brielle Luccitti
16.Tiarna West
17.Ula-Mari Time-Cribb
18.Zali Yeo
19.Jayme Millard
22.Kiara Kostovski
