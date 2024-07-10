Wollongong teen jailed for twisted online 'sextortion' of five victims

Warning: Distressing content.
A Wollongong teenager has been jailed for a twisted sextortion scheme in which he used an Italian TikTok star's pictures to catfish and coerce five female victims into sending him nudes images.
The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, was escorted into custody after being sentenced at a children's court on Wednesday.
He pleaded guilty to 14 offences in April, including two counts of sexual assault by forced self-manipulation, three counts of demand with menaces to obtain a gain or cause a loss, and two counts of transmitting child abuse material.
The teenager received a 13-month control order (a jail-term for young offenders), with a non-parole period of six months. However, he was bailed that afternoon after an appeal was lodged.
Police arrested the teenager at a Wollongong home in October 2023, seizing his phone.
He used up to 136 different usernames across his social media profiles to catfish victims and would change the usernames after his victims reported him in a bid to avoid detection.
Police found a Google Drive where the teen stored pictures of TikTok star Pietro Checchi which he used as his profile pictures, as well as a trove of nude images and videos of his five teenagers aged between 15 and 19.
He would threaten distribution of the victim's images once he received them, unless the victim provided more sexual content within seconds of his demands.
Last September, the offender messaged a 15-year-old girl on Instagram using a fake name and said he would pay $300 for images and $600 for 'live images'.
The victim sent about eight images, some depicting her breasts, and others showing her buttocks.
As the girl became more uncomfortable with the offender's requests, she took a screenshot of his profile and sent it to a friend, who told her the profile picture belonged to a Tik Tok user.
When confronted about this, the offender instantly changed his profile picture and threatened to leak her intimate images.
"U got 30 seconds to send a vid or I start leaking ... hurry up. Send them faster," he said.
The offender kept threatening to leak images after she wouldn't comply with his disturbing requests.
"NO DON'T ... please ... wait," she replied, eventually complying with a video call while he instructed her on sexual acts to perform on herself.
She complied out of fear and he screen recorded the call, later sending the girl's intimate images to her father after she refused to send him further videos.
The following month, he coerced a 16-year-old girl into send him nude images, then posted them on a public Snapchat story post with her number captioned.
The girl was terrified after she was inundated with 90 Snapchat friend requests and a flood of phone calls that evening.
"It felt like people even though they weren't actually near me ... they were almost in my home, because they were in my phone," she later told police.
Defence lawyer Alyce Fisher told the court the teenager was receiving treatment from a psychologist and psychiatrist, and that he had been suspended from school as a result of his offending.
The teenager's appeal will be heard at Wollongong District Court in August.
