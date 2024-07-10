Curtis Scott takes out Barry Hall early in AFL v NRL bout in Wollongong

NRL has won bragging rights over AFL with former Melbourne Storm and Canberra Raiders player Curtis Scott forcing a KO against Barry Hall within the first round in Wollongong.
More than two years after being brutally stopped by Sonny Bill Williams, Hall looked an absolute beast for the bout, weighing in at 106.28kgs - a whopping 12kgs more than his opponent Scott.
But that meant nothing in the end, with Scott wasting no time getting on the offensive at the WIN Entertainment Centre, pulling a number of punches which brought Big Bad Barry down to the ground. Speaking after the fight, Scott called out SBW for a future bout.
"Sonny Bill makes sense, so let's go," he said in the ring.
"I wasn't thinking I would get a first round knockout. I think I underestimate my power. When I hit people, they go to sleep.
"The Scott team is here to stay. I'll fight above my weight, so give me anyone."
The main event - Albion Park's Sam Goodman versus Chainoi Worawut - is coming up next...
The main card was kicked off by a win from Billy 'The Hammer' Polkinghorn, who defeated Jordan Kasilieris by a points decision after going the full five rounds.
British-born Australian Polkinghorn only recently signed with No Limit Boxing on a multi-year deal. The win extended his record to two wins (2-0, 1KO).
The second bout of the evening in Wollongong was fought by heavyweights Brandon Grach and John Maila. It was a fight promoted as two 'knockout artists' and it certainly delivered as promised, with the former winning early via a KO. The result marked a first defeat for Maila in competitive action.
Moroccan Mounir Fathi beat Anton Markovic in a first round TKO in the third match. He put Markovic on the floor twice inside the first two minutes in the super welterweight bout. With no way back from Markovic, the match was stopped and Fathi claimed victory.
In the fight just prior to Scott vs Hall, crowd favourite Liam Wilson took on Youssef Dib (the younger brother of Billy Dib) in a 10 round lightweight match.
It was neck-and-neck for the first seven rounds, before Wilson won with a brutal KO after landing a number of effective shots to the head of Dib, ending the match.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.