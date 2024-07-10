Illawarra Mercury
Curtis Scott takes out Barry Hall early in AFL v NRL bout in Wollongong

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated July 10 2024 - 11:28pm, first published 9:36pm
Curtis Scott has beaten Barry Hall by knockout, claiming AFL bragging rights. Picture - No Limit Boxing
NRL has won bragging rights over AFL with former Melbourne Storm and Canberra Raiders player Curtis Scott forcing a KO against Barry Hall within the first round in Wollongong.

