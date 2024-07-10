Albion Park's Sam Goodman injures left hand in victory against Worawut

Albion Park's Sam Goodman picked up victory against Chainoi 'Rock Man' Worawut in Wollongong but at a cost of his left hand, which he injured in the fourth round of the contest.
The Australia super featherweight contender and IBF and WBO world no.1's fight with the Thai boxer lasted the full 12 rounds. The victory sees the 25-year-old Goodman remain unbeaten, with a 19-0 record.
He will now look for a world title shot against Japanese fighter Inoue. However Goodman will now need to assess the damage from his contest against Worawut on Wednesday, July 10 at the WIN Entertainment Centre.
Goodman said he hurt his hand during the fight - potentially broken - but hoped the injury was not too serious. However he did not offer an indication as to whether he was concerned it would potentially tarnish the opportunity to fight Inoue later in the year.
"I'll ice it, and go get it looked at," Goodman said.
"We'll see what's wrong with it first. It's too early for decisions. It was progressive. I felt it get a bit sore in [round] four. Then by the sixth it was even more sore. I hit him with a left hook in the ninth and it really felt like something wasn't right at all.
"There were some dramas early on, but not enough to stop throwing [punches]. But we got through it, we won the fight."
Many in the boxing world felt Goodman was taking a risk of sorts fighting the 25-0 Thai Worawut in Wollongong on Wednesday night after going six years and 18 consecutive appearances unbeaten.
You could see both fighters were looking to get on the offensive early, however there were no massive shots connecting at the start of the bout.
It wasn't until the fourth round when Goodman started to connect, with the WEC crowd signing 'oh Sammy Goodman' to the tune of Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes.
The match was very different to that of Goodman's last fight against Mark Schliebs, which was over inside four rounds. This was much more neck-and-neck, with no clear winner throughout the majority of the contest.
As the fight entered the 11th round, Goodman was landing more and more blows as the pair fatigued. And just like that, the fight entered the final round. Both were still confident that they were on top.
Worawut went for a few big shots in the dying stages, but in the end, the pair lasted the full contingent of rounds, with the result in the hands of the judges.
In the end, Goodman got the nod from all three judges to win the fight.
Earlier in the evening, NRL won bragging rights over AFL with former Melbourne Storm and Canberra Raiders player Curtis Scott forcing a KO against Barry Hall in Wollongong.
More than two years after being brutally stopped by Sonny Bill Williams, Hall looked an absolute beast for the bout, weighing in at 106.28kgs - a whopping 12kgs more than his opponent Scott.
But that meant nothing in the end, with Scott wasting no time getting on the offensive at the WIN Entertainment Centre, pulling a number of punches which brought Big Bad Barry down on the ground after 40 seconds. Scott had set the pace early. Inside 90 seconds, Hall went down again, and the referee called the contest inside the first round.
Speaking after the fight, Scott called out SBW for a future bout.
"Sonny Bill makes sense, so let's go," he said in the ring.
"I wasn't thinking I would get a first round knockout. I think I underestimate my power. When I hit people, they go to sleep.
"The Scott team is here to stay. I'll fight above my weight, so give me anyone."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.