Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

'Wakey wakey': East Corrimal couple awoke to robber stomping on their necks

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 11 2024 - 12:10pm, first published 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Lee Ress (inset) pleaded guilty to robbery with wounding at East Corrimal (background). Pictures from Google Maps, NSWPF
Jason Lee Ress (inset) pleaded guilty to robbery with wounding at East Corrimal (background). Pictures from Google Maps, NSWPF

An East Corrimal couple were woken by a masked home invader with a violent history standing on their necks, allegedly bashing the woman with a golf club before stealing her sentimental jewellery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.