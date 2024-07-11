'Wakey wakey': East Corrimal couple awoke to robber stomping on their necks

An East Corrimal couple were woken by a masked home invader with a violent history standing on their necks, allegedly bashing the woman with a golf club before stealing her sentimental jewellery.
"Come on, wakey wakey, come on," Jason Lee Rees taunted the man and woman as he stood on them in the early hours of February 7 2023.
The couple heard noises earlier that morning, prompting them to check their CCTV, but didn't see anything.
They woke up hours later with Rees, wearing a surgical mask, boots, and a hoodie over his head, standing on their throats, before he allegedly hit the woman in the temple with a golf club.
"I want your rings, your keys and cash," he said, pressing his foot harder on the man's neck with such force he couldn't hear.
The couple heard a second man in the home, also with a hood over his head, with Rees yelling at him: "Get up here you lazy c--- and help."
Rees allegedly slammed his foot hard onto the woman's neck and again hit her on the head with force, before threatening to chop her fingers off if she didn't hand over her rings.
The woman surrendered a vintage rose gold ring with eight diamonds in the band, as well as a gold wedding ring that belonged to her partner who had died.
Rees demanded the couple's money and keys, as he allegedly threatened: "Come on otherwise I'm going to rape with with the gold club."
The second man then stomped on the man's throat as he attempted to wrestle free. Rees and his associate then fled the home.
The couple checked on each other before the woman ran out of the home screaming for someone to call triple-0.
Both victims were taken to hospital and the woman received six stitches to her scalp under local anaesthesia. She also sustained black eyes and swelling to her temple.
The man was discharged with painkillers without medical intervention. He returned home to find five watches, a backpack, two personal hard drives and an antique bayonet had been stolen.
Police recovered some of the property at a woman's Bellambi home days later, however Rees remained at large December 13 and was wearing the stolen wedding band when arrested.
Rees dialled into Wollongong Local Court from custody on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to armed robbery with wounding, common assault, and larceny.
The court heard an agreed set of facts was tendered upon pleas being entered, however Rees disputed the golf club assaults.
He also pleaded guilty to stealing from a person and dishonestly obtaining property by deception from a theft in December 2022 in which he snatched woman's wallet from her handbag while she was ordering from the deli at Coles Wollongong.
The victim ran after Rees, however he sped off in a car, later using one of her bank cards to buy $640.58 worth of fuel at seven different service stations.
Rees will receive his date for sentence on August 8.
