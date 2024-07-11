After Paula went missing, it took three years to report her disappearance

Paula-Lee Denton had not been seen for more than three years when concerns for her welfare were first raised.
Now, a decade after her last sighting, a coroner has recommended the former Wollongong woman's disappearance be referred to unsolved homicide detectives for further investigation.
The coroner, magistrate Kasey Pearce, determined Ms Denton was last seen alive in January 2014, when she was aged 39.
But it wasn't until October 2017 that the alarm was raised, when the Department of Human Services contacted police with concerns for Ms Denton's welfare after she neglected to make contact over the cancellation of her pension.
Police spoke to numerous people who knew Ms Denton during the investigation, including her friend Jake Silvestro, who told them in 2020 that he believed it was around January 2014 that he had last seen her.
Her sister Leanne McKenzie said she had last heard from Ms Denton in December 2013 when she received a text message that said words to the effect of: "family is dead to me. Don't ever come look for me".
Ms McKenzie said Ms Denton had previously been out of contact with family for periods of up to 18 months but would return of her own accord.
She believed Ms Denton might have wanted no contact due to a letter she received in December 2013.
Ms Pearce's findings said this letter informed Ms Denton she would inherit nothing from her late mother Lyn Williams' estate, due to a falling-out; she received only a letter in which her mother called her a "bitch".
Ms Williams had died about two months prior, and while Ms Denton had told a friend earlier in the year she was no longer speaking to family, she attended a gathering the day before the funeral.
However, she left upset due to a disagreement and reportedly also attempted to stop the funeral proceedings the next day because she wanted to be a pall bearer.
While Mr Silvestro and another close friend, Nathalie Settertree, told police that Ms Denton was distressed after the funeral, neither believed she would harm herself.
Ms Denton's adult son Darcy said he'd last seen his mother at Ms Williams' funeral, his last contact with her was via Facebook, and a message he'd sent to her about a year prior had unusually gone unanswered.
In October 2013, after the funeral, Ms Denton had sent a message to him which read: "I love you Darcy Paul never forget it, because it seems I will die before I can tell you face to face again son..."
At the time of her disappearance, Ms Denton lived near Mudgee but she grew up in the Wollongong area and raised her son in Berkeley and Dapto.
During their initial investigation, police conducted standard checks for any evidence that Ms Denton was alive and did so again in May 2023, but no signs of life were uncovered.
"Sadly, to this date, there has been no further evidence to indicate that Paula is still alive," Ms Pearce said.
Ms Pearce found the cause and manner of Ms Denton's death was unknown, but she could confirm that she had died.
"It is recommended that this matter be referred to the Unsolved Homicide Unit of the NSW Police Force for further investigation," she said.
