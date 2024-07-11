The plan going forward for Albion Park's Goodman after potential hand fracture

Albion Park's Sam Goodman says he hopes he won't be sidelined too long after injuring his hand in his win against Thai fighter Chainoi Worawut in Wollongong on Wednesday, July 10.
The 25-year-old's risk to continue to take fights despite being undisputed bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue's mandatory challenger paid off as he beat a tough Worawut in a unanimous decision victory at the WIN Entertainment Centre in front of his friends and family.
The positive is that Goodman is expected to pocket $1 million from the bout, however the now 19-0 fighter will be wondering whether it was all worth it after suffering a suspected fracture in his left hand.
Goodman felt something wrong in the fourth round of the contest, and said it progressively got worse off throughout the fight - which lasted the full 12 rounds.
But if Goodman was concerned that the injury would put his expected fight with bantamweight king Inoue on hold, he didn't show it post fight.
"I'm hoping it's not too serious," Goodman said post-fight.
"I hit him with a left hook in the ninth and I really felt something. It didn't feel quite right at all. A few dramas early on, but not enough to stop throwing. I was just trying to touch him a bit with it (the left hand). Look, we got through it and we won the fight.
"It's a 12 round fight. It was cooked in about the ninth round."
CEO of No Limit Boxing George Rose sat with Goodman in front of media following the fight and praised the toughness his fighter had showed to defeat Worawut with that type of injury.
Rose also expressed his thoughts on Goodman's opponent on the night.
"After hearing what he's done to his hand midway through the fight, it's even more impressive," Rose said.
"It was very tough opposition. It's very hard to get across just how good his opponent was when you've got a non-English speaking opponent and we haven't seen a whole lot of him on TV. He was brilliant.
"I was nervous in that 12th round when he was winding up. Sam's defence was absolutely brilliant. It made for a really entertaining night."
Should Goodman get the all clear for his hand, he is expected to take on Inoue in December, with potential locations for the fight including Japan, United States, and Saudi Arabia.
Reports claim Inoue will take on Irish star TJ Doheny in the meantime. Goodman defeated TJ in March 2023.
It could be some time before Goodman returns to Wollongong as a result of his win on Wednesday night, but the fighter said it would not be the last time he appears in the ring in his home city.
"I don't know when I'll be back but we will be back. This is my home and it won't be the last time you see me."
