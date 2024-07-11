No pushback on Gong Shuttle funding option

Wollongong City Council was resigned to have to fork out 25 per cent of the cost to keep the Gong Shuttle going, according to Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery.
On Thursday the government announced the Gong Shuttle service would be extended until June 2027.
The council and the University of Wollongong are still partially funding the service - each chipping in 25 per cent of the cost with Transport for NSW picking up the remainder.
A council spokesperson said its contribution over the three-year contract would be $1 million.
In 2017 the Gladys Berejiklian government announced plans to start charging passengers who used the free service.
At the time, local MPs Ryan Park and Paul Scully campaigned against the plan.
Now with a Labor government in power and Mr Park and Mr Scully holding Cabinet positions there might have been some thought of a return to the Transport for NSW full-funding model.
But it wasn't to be - when the funding package came up for renewal it seems it was always the case that UOW and the council would be expected to pick up some of the tab.
"We just assumed that it would be the case," Cr Bradbery said.
"We didn't want to jeopardise the the outcome of any future Gong Shuttle service, so we just went along with it."
But the Lord Mayor said the $1 million the council had to pay over the three years was "well worth it" in terms of the benefits that flowed on from the Gong Shuttle.
"It just highlights the point of the role of public transport in terms of making the city work," Cr Bradbery said.
"Any city without adequate public transport is bound to end up being just a parking lot.
"So the point of the exercise is to get people in and out of our services which we offer in the centre of our city as quickly and easily as possible.
"The Gong Shuttle is certainly one way of doing it and allowing people to park at the periphery and then come in on the bus."
