$250k boost to the Gong's Barstool Project sends mental health initiative statewide

The Raising the Bar Foundation has received $250,000 from the NSW Government to help them design and deliver a mental health training program called the Barstool Project.
The $250,000 once-off contribution will go towards the third pilot of the project's Healthier Hospitality program.
Pilot three of the program is aimed at reaching 10,000 hospitality and tourism workers across the state and improving education and awareness of mental health issues in the industry.
Raising the Bar's General Manager Daniel Chin says the course is for front-line workers.
"This is something we really thought hard about, to have a bottom-up approach," he said
"We actually train the masses and then let that trickle up through to management, as opposed to having one person or just a manager in mental health first aid and hope that trickles down.
"I think we found for long enough now that doesn't work, particularly in hospitality because it's quite a transient industry."
Mr Chin believes mental health issues can be overlooked in the hospitality industry.
"We're so good at putting on that face out the front, to be happy, to smile and to serve customers."
The goal of the Barstool Project is to lift the hospitality industry up and develop longer-term careers in the industry says Mr Chin.
"The industry can be such a giving, fun, social industry and in today's society we're not communicating as much, we're not getting together as communities," he said.
"If we're able to provide healthy workplaces for people to work, so they want to stay, then we're able to build more venues that are more comfortable setting for communities to gather."
"Sometimes it really follows us into our home life and we're not really prone to talking about our mental health."
Minister for the Illawarra and the South Coast Ryan Park said the work being done by the Raising the Bar Foundation had impressed him.
"We know that over two in five Australians over 16 are estimated to have experienced a mental illness at some point in their life," Mr Park said.
"It highlights the need for a concerted effort from the NSW Government and industry leaders like the Raising the Bar Foundation to ensure that people are equipped to stay mentally healthy and that they feel comfortable reaching out for help if they are struggling."
