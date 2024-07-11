'Simplistic': Illawarra mayors criticise govt plan to track DA approvals

A website that will keep tabs on how fast councils approve development applications hasn't been welcomed by some Illawarra mayors.
As part of the housing targets for each local government area set by the state government, it has created a website that ranks each council's speed in approving DAs.
The publicly available site tracks the average approval time, number of approvals and the total development cost on what the Planning Department has called a "league table".
"We are now introducing new performance standards and monitoring because if we don't measure performance then we can't monitor it properly," Planning Minister Paul Scully said.
"Councils approve the vast majority of residential development in our state, so tracking their performance is critical if we together want to meet our housing targets."
A carrot-and-stick approach was being taken, with a $200 million pool of funds to provide financial incentives for those councils who do well but also the threat of a Performance Improvement Order issued by Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig for any underachievers.
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery felt it was a "simplistic approach" to put pressure on councils.
He also said a ranking the speed of approvals didn't take into account the difficulties faced by some councils but not others.
"It's all right for the minister to come out with these figures, but it's a different story comparing Wollongong say with places like Wollondilly where you've got more greenfields development," Cr Bradbery said.
"We've got more infill development, so you've got to deal with all the constraints and challenges of planning and approvals in already built-up and constrained areas.
"We've got a different dynamic here in as much that we're sandwiched between the escarpment and the ocean.
"So planning has to be more thorough and we only witnessed that in recent times with flooding."
He said the flooding meant the council had to deal with buildings that had been approved in the past in inappropriate places and the likelihood of having to buy back those lots.
"So there's all these sorts of challenges that mean DAs need to be further scrutinised and they require a lot of detail," he said.
Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly suggested there were better things the Planning Department could be doing.
"I think a league table is great in that it may cause a lot of interest in their office watching one council creep up on another council, but really practical help is what we need," Cr Reilly said.
"If they want to keep tabs on it that way, that's their prerogative. If they were to provide us with some practical help, they could take the restrictive covenant off our land in Spring Creek and help us to build a substantial bridge over the area where the infrastructure could be put in place to build quite a number of houses."
With Kiama Council under a Performance Improvement Order Cr Reilly said one set of government eyes were already looking over the council's shoulder - so another set wouldn't make any difference.
"We're keeping our noses clean and shoulders to the grindstone and we will be moving through our housing targets," Cr Reilly said, "but we would like some help with infrastructure if they would be so kind."
Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer was on the other side of the fence, feeling that the rankings were a sign the government was doing its "level best" to tackle the housing crisis.
"I see it as the state government and Ministers Hoenig and Scully really taking this housing crisis seriously and I kind of look at that within my perspective and my leadership down here," Mayor Homer said.
"So, yes, it may feel like a bit of pressure. Also, we can approve DAs but the construction sector and the private sector have got their problems as well.
"So whether the time-frame for housing targets are going to be met is another conversation because it's not all about what we approve.
"It's about what the private sector and the construction sector can also implement in those time frames as well."
Mayor Homer also said the council was well-placed to move DAs through the system with the creation of an "accelerated assessment team".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.