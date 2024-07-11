Refurbished Ian McLennan Park unveiled ahead of National Youth Football Champs

The venue of the region's sole synthetic football field - Ian McLennan Park in Kembla Grange - has undergone refurbishments ahead of the upcoming National Youth Boys Football Championships.
The national tournament - which sees the best young footballers in the country head to the Illawarra - gets underway on Tuesday, July 16 and will last until Sunday, July 21.
The girls edition of the tournament was held in the region in October 2023, where a number of Illawarra products such as Sofia Fante, Sophie Bailey and Gabi White represented the South Coast proudly.
Starting next week, the best U15 and U16 male footballers in the country will descend on the Illawarra, with games set to be taking place at WIN Stadium, JJ Kelly Park, and of course, Ian McLennan Park.
In preparation for the tournament, IMP has undergone a number of changes to get the venue ready for the national event.
Over the last 12 months, the venue has undergone major upgrades including a refurbished grass pitch (including new turf, irrigation and drainage) on field two, as well as the construction of two new gender neutral change rooms.
Football South Coast chief executive Ann-Marie Balliana said all was ready to host the best young footballing talent next week.
"It's been a bit of time in the making. It was great to officially open the work we've done," Balliana said.
"We've done a complete refurbishment of field two and a brand new building, as well as two new gender neutral bathrooms.
"We've seen female numbers skyrocket, particularly in our region. So with Ian McLennan Park where we have the two fields running at any point in time and having more females playing at the facility, it's important that we're providing an inclusive environment for all our players.
"It's really exciting that the region is able to host tournaments like this. We're just glad that Ian McLennan Park gets a role to play as part of that. The recent upgrades we've done are the reason that we're able to have an event like this at the venue."
The National Youth Football Championships are the flagship youth event on the Australian football calendar. The goal for the players is to not only win the tournament, but to impress Football Australia national team technical staff in the process.
The tournament also allows not only players, but coaches, officials and technical staff the chance to grow in their respective fields.
