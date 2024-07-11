Cracking in walls, insufficient scaffolding: CBD's Wonder Apartments

More problems at the Wonder Apartments have been uncovered by the Building Commissioner - during an inspection of the building next-door.
The apartment block in Young Street has been a problem for almost two years, ever since Building Commissioner David Chandler slapped a stop work order on the site.
Recently, it seemed things had improved at the development, with new builders appointed to carry out rectification work that would see a prohibition order lifted.
However, Mr Chandler got a close look at the northern wall of Wonder during a recent inspection of the Novello complex next-door.
And he wasn't pleased with what he saw.
A small courtyard on Novello's ground floor is just two metres from Wonder's northern wall.
"I'm going to reach out to the developer to say those things that I saw on the northern facade of that building are simply not what we're expecting to see," Mr Chandler said.
These included multiple precast concrete panels that had been placed on top of one another, and not properly installed.
"They've been dropped into position but you'd hardly call them installed," Mr Chandler said.
"They haven't had the grouting that should have been put in them [at the base] so that the panels actually share their load equally onto the structure."
The result of the panels being supported at only a few points was vertical cracking appearing in some of the panels due to the load not being shared evenly.
"So what's happening there is that those panels have already been damaged by the fact that they're currently sitting on their packers and the load of the wall," Mr Chandler said.
The commissioner was also concerned with the incomplete scaffolding to protect people on the ground from things falling from higher floors - especially with "ordinary people" using the courtyard next door.
"On the southern side, at the base of this building is the surface car park of the adjoining property," Mr Chandler said.
"I'm not satisfied that there's sufficient overhead protection for the ordinary people who are using that car park beneath that building.
"I'll tell you now, if something fell from the top of one of those buildings, it doesn't need to be very big. You won't need to worry about a headache - it could go straight through your skull."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.