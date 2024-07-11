First look at plans for new Shellharbour playgrounds

Two tired-looking playgrounds in Albion Park and Warilla are set for makeovers with Shellharbour City Council releasing artist impressions before work begins.
The parks at Terry Reserve, Albion Park and Andrew Park at Warilla need an upgrade, and the new designs from the council look like they'll be lots of fun for little people.
The current rusty park at Terry Reserve will be replaced with a climbing structure, including a slide, new swings and the area's first accessible see-saw.
It'll also have shade sails, fitness equipment and plenty of seating.
"Based on your feedback, we've designed a park that caters to a variety of ages and user groups, a park where both locals and visitors can meet, play and enjoy," the council's website said.
At Andrew Park,Warilla residents are in for a treat as the current play structure has been replaced with four play areas.
The designs show the park is fenced in and surrounded by greenery for shade.
"The project's design is based on feedback received during community consultation and aims to create a space where the local neighbourhood can come to play, meet with friends or relax. We've included a fence, park bench and native trees that will offer natural shade as they grow," the council's website said.
The playground will include a climbing tower and slide, a rope climbing structure and an inclusive carousel.
It'll also have swings and plenty of seating for the parents.
Both parks are expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Shellharbour City Council is on a park-upgrading spree with Clermont Park in Clermont Crescent, Albion Park and Jones Avenue, Mount Warrigal, also in the works for $150,000 rebuilds.
In Wollongong, an all-ages, all-abilities playground was opened in Stuart Park in December 2023.
