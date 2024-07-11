Relatives mark loss of SS Nemesis 120 years after it sank off Port Kembla

Descendants of some of the 32 people lost at sea on the SS Nemesis have marked the 120th anniversary of their relatives' disappearance above their final resting spot 26km off the coast of Port Kembla.
Four of the original crew members were represented by 23 relatives' at a memorial event out to sea on Tuesday - the 120th anniversary of the wreck.
They scattered 32 flowers for those who died on July 9, 1904.
The 73m steamship, which was laden with coal when it sank in a storm in 1904, had been missing for almost 120 years - lying on the sea bed 164m beneath the surface.
Its discovery was announced in February this year. It had been lost until May 2022 when marine survey company Subsea Professional Marine Services found and reported the uncharted wreck to Heritage NSW in May 2022.
The CSIRO performed a detailed investigation of the wreck and Heritage NSW was able to confirm the ship's identity, announcing the find in February 2024 and putting out a call for relatives of those lost.
After Wednesday's memorial event Heritage NSW executive director Sam Kidman said it brought a sense of closure to the families.
"On the 120th anniversary of its disappearance, we honour the memory of the 32 lives that were lost with SS Nemesis," he said.
"We are incredibly grateful to the relatives who came forward, providing personal stories and connections that have further enriched our understanding of this maritime disaster."
The families had come forward after a call was put out in February once the wreck was found.
Remarkable footage shows the ship fairly intact in some parts, with other parts of the ship laying on the sea bed.
The Nemesis was steaming from Newcastle to Melbourne when it was caught in a storm described to be as fierce as a "hurricane".
Some bodies washed ashore at Cronulla but the wreck was not found - for 118 years.
While conducting seabed surveys to find shipping containers that had washed overseas in 2022, technicians from marine services business Subsea spotted what looked very much like a ship on the ocean floor.
