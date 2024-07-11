Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Kiama gym the collateral damage as industrial action goes on ... and on

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
Updated July 11 2024 - 8:05pm, first published 5:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Jacoub says he's been stuck waiting for six months for construction to finish. Picture by Robert Peet
Mark Jacoub says he's been stuck waiting for six months for construction to finish. Picture by Robert Peet

Construction has been on hold at the Kiama Village for nearly six months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, covering the local community. Got a tip? Send it through to me at joel.ehsman@austcommunitymedia.com.au. He/Him

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.