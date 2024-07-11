Kiama gym the collateral damage as industrial action goes on ... and on

Construction has been on hold at the Kiama Village for nearly six months.
Now business owner Mark Jacoub says he won't be able to hold on for another six.
Mr Jacoub owns Snap Fitness Kiama and expected his new gym to be open by now.
Instead, he's sandwiched between two parties in months-long industrial dispute.
The site's builders are stuck waiting for a critical high-voltage outage but protected industrial action due to a dispute between Endeavour Energy and the Electrical Trades Union has stopped work at the site.
Without the outage, scaffolding cannot be set up, and until it is, the construction site is in limbo.
Mr Jacoub said the delays have been "crippling".
"The financial stress is beyond repair there's nights where I actually don't sleep thinking about it," Mr Jacoub said.
"I'm a small business owner, I'm not a big business owner, this is my first one, it's pretty much crippling."
Endeavour Energy in a statement released online says it is "working hard to manage and minimise the impact on customers" affected by the action which began on February 1, 2024.
The action includes work bans which Endeavour says can include "refusing to switch, and using or unlocking devices or locking systems."
"This means requests for planned outages and electricity network maintenance are repeatedly cancelled and often with only 15-30 minutes' notice.
"This is incurring significant losses for developers, private electrical contractors and the businesses they are working for. In some cases, the action is risking their business survival."
Endeavour Energy says its priority "continues to be the safety of our employees, customers and the many communities we serve."
"We remain committed to continuing negotiations with our unions and employees so we can reach an agreement on a new EA that offers fair, and sustainable wages for employees while constraining electricity costs for customers."
An Electrical Trades Union NSW/ACT spokesperson said Endeavour Energy was dragging out negotiations and local communities should "demand answers".
"ETU members who keep the lights and power on across the Illawarra are fighting to put food on the table and make ends meet in this cost-of-living crisis," they said.
"They have been negotiating a fair pay rise with energy company Endeavour Energy for over nine months, yet the company has consistently displayed a disrespectful attitude towards these local workers and is more than happy to see their wages go backwards.
"ETU members have been forced to take protected industrial action for over six months in their fight to just keep up with the cost of living."
Mr Jacoub says he is worried about the health and wellbeing of his customers.
"We've got a number of people that have already joined and they're waiting for this gym to open," he said.
"It's affecting them as well ... members that just want to join to start training just for their wellbeing, but they can't do anything."
The issue affects more than just potential gym users. Until the construction is complete, the development is without an elevator leaving shoppers with mobility issues out of luck.
Member for Kiama Gareth Ward says his office has been overwhelmed by complaints due to access issues.
"As a former Minister for Disabilities, I am disgusted with the appalling actions of the Electrical Trades Union (ETU).
"Their ongoing industrial action has prohibited the completion of disability access.
"Because of Kiama's above-average ageing population, the centre is impossible to access for some and this ongoing situation is also hurting the small businesses at the centre."
Mr Ward says while he supports free speech and the union's right to take appropriate industrial action, he believes the situation is unfair to people with disabilities.
"This isn't a union issue, it's a human rights issue.
"Clearly there is a lack of 'bright sparks' in the leadership of the ETU. I say to them, stand down and get the job done."
